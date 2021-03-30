After his presidency and banned from social networks, Donald Trump had few channels available with which to communicate with his followers. To try to remedy this situation, the former president of the United States has just launched its new page, 45office.com, where he also seeks to rewrite the history of his tenure.

Call The Office of Donald J. Trump (The government of Donald Trump), the site has text of more than 800 words which claims that Trump launched “the most extraordinary political movement in history”, and offers as evidence of this that he managed to impose himself on “practically all the structures entrenched in power” and “defeat the Washington establishment.”

There are also mentions of his support for the military, his strategies to try to achieve peace in the Middle East, his work to secure “the safest border in the history of the United States”, and his public policies always aimed at “America first.” .

Internet screenshot of Donald Trump’s page, 45office.com. Photo: Internet Capture

There are also some important omissions in the presentation.

There is no mention of some of the most critical moments of his tenure, such as the two political trials he went through, or the assault on the Capitol on January 6, which was the last straw that finally ended up being excluded from platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the site does not mention that the United States became the country with the highest number of deaths during the Trump administration, but emphasizes that “when the coronavirus arrived from China, and it affected all nations the world, President Trump acted early and decisively. “

Recall that, at the beginning of the pandemic, and as cases continued to rise, on more than one occasion Trump said that COVID was a problem that “was going to go away.”

Donald Trump launched a page to stay in touch with his supporters and rewrite parts of his presidency. Photo: REUTER

Regarding the economy, Trump says on his website that he “introduced an era of unprecedented economic growth, job creation, and rising wages and incomes,” a situation that some say he inherited in part from his predecessor, Barack Obama. .

He also maintains that he created “the largest economy in the history of this country”, a claim that has been denied on more than one occasion.

The page states that it is “committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump administration, while at the same time advancing America’s first agenda.”

It also promises that “through civic engagement and public activism, the office of Donald J Trump will strive to inform, educate and inspire Americans of all walks of life of life as we seek to build a truly great American future. “

Trump still maintains a broad and loyal supporter base in the Republican Party, making him a key player when it comes to analyzing party dynamics. In addition to suggesting that he could run again as a presidential candidate in 2024, Trump has begun to support Republican candidates who could electorally challenge deputies he believes were disloyal.