DDonald Trump launched a barrage of attacks on US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, whom he called a “radical lunatic” at his first rally since the Democrat launched her presidential bid after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the White House.

In a speech, in which he also claimed that Harris was in favor of “executing” babies because of her pro-abortion stance, The former president and Republican candidate said: “She is a radical left-wing lunatic who will destroy our country.”

“We will not let that happen,” he told a crowd in North Carolina, repeatedly mispronouncing Harris’s first name.

Donald Trump during a rally in North Carolina. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

The tycoon traveled to a key state where he has an advantage and which he must win if he wants to close the path to victory for the Democrats.

Harris, 59, has immersed herself in the campaign for the White House with the backing of Biden, following his historic decision over the weekend to abandon his bid for re-election.

Wearing his traditional red tie, Trump called Harris “the ultra-liberal driving force behind every one of Biden’s catastrophes.”

If we start to beat him by 10 or 15 points in the polls, do you think they will send us a third candidate?

He also stated that, in an “undemocratic” manner, Democratic Party bosses were behind Biden’s decision to drop out of the race and accused Harris, whom he dubbed “Kamala the liar,” of covering up the president’s “mental incapacity.”

The White House earlier denied any cover-up of a possible deterioration in Biden’s health before his decision to drop out of the race.

“Now we have a new victim to defeat,” Trump exclaimed, before criticizing the vice president’s record, especially on foreign policy and immigration.

According to the 78-year-old candidate, the press, with its “fake news,” is painting Harris as if she were “the savior of the United States” and he joked that the Democrats are also going to replace her as they did with Biden if she does not improve in the polls.

Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Photo:AFP Share

She also touched on the hot-button issue of abortion, after Harris promised to put the right to terminate a pregnancy at the center of her campaign. and fight for women’s freedom to decide about their bodies.

“She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy, up to birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby,” the tycoon alleged.

Harris has repeatedly accused Trump of wanting to ban the procedure.

Some of the Republican’s supporters wore T-shirts at the rally commemorating the moment when Trump raised his fist, bleeding from his ear, following an assassination attempt on July 13 in defiance.

Trump announced that if he wins the November elections, one of his measures will be to close the border to “end” the “invasion” of immigrants who have come because of the Democratic team’s policies, he said.

“Crime in Venezuela has dropped by 72% because they are sending all their criminals to the United States,” he noted, joking that if the Democratic Party wins next year, it will be safer to hold the rally in the South American country than in North Carolina.

Donald Trump, former President of the United States and Republican presidential candidate. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

What the polls say about the Trump vs. Harris race

Harris, although she has the majority of support among Democrats to be the party’s candidate for the November presidential election, has not yet been confirmed by the party, while Trump has already obtained the official nomination to lead the Republicans in the electoral contest.

In this context, Trump has 49% support among registered voters nationwide compared to Harris’s 46%. According to a new CNN poll conducted by consulting firm SSRS

For CNN, This is the closest race so far if we compare all the previous polls when the opponents were Trump himself and the current president of the country. in which the differences in voting intention between the two were greater.

The poll found that voters broadly support both Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race and his decision to remain in office until the end of his presidential term.

Joe Biden addresses the nation to explain his withdrawal from the presidential race. Photo:AFP Share

Moreover, Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters are generally enthusiastic about Harris and willing to rally around her as the new nominee.

The poll, conducted online July 22-23, surveyed registered voters who had previously participated in CNN polls in April and June in which Trump led Biden by 6 points in voting intention.

According to CNN, Harris maintains 95% of support among those who in previous polls said they supported Biden, while Trump retains the loyalty of 92 percent.

And those who previously said they would not support either Biden or Trump in a two-way matchup are now split 30% in favor of Harris and 27% in favor of Trump, while the rest say they would vote for someone else or stay out of this year’s elections.