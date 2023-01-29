Former US President Donald Trump kicked off his campaign for the 2024 US presidential election on Saturday with appearances in two US states. In New Hampshire and South Carolina, he introduced his campaign teams. Trump said he was angrier and more committed than ever.

The 76-year-old Trump again addressed the “stolen” presidential election of 2020 in his campaign speech and emphasized that there would never have been a Russian invasion of Ukraine under his leadership. Trump spoke to an audience of about 200 people, a stark contrast to the massive rallies of thousands of audiences he was used to during his first candidacy.

Notable absences from South Carolina included five Republican state representatives and U.S. Senator Tim Scott, himself seen as a potential Republican presidential candidate.

New Hampshire and South Carolina are among the states that are starting the Republican primaries early. Trump had already announced his candidacy in November. So far, no Republican contenders have emerged. See also Rogov on the OSCE that left the DPR

However, a number of Republicans would have ambitions to do so, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence and his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. If he participated, polls suggest DeSantis could become Trump’s closest competitor.