The investigations against members of the Trump family are increasingly accelerated. Trump’s son Donald Trump Junior is coming under increasing pressure.

New York – The pressure on the Trump family is growing. Donald Trump is not the only one in increasing distress after the judgment of the Supreme Court. This obliges him to present his financial and tax documents to the New York prosecutor’s office. The son of the ex-president, Donald Trump Junior, also has cause for concern. He is increasingly at the center of the prosecutors’ investigations.

Both New York and Washington DC prosecutors have been conducting extensive investigations for some time. The allegations are numerous: suspected banking and insurance fraud at the Trump Organization, tax evasion, corruption, payment of hush money and any entanglement in official and private business.

Donald Trump Junior under pressure: millions of dollars earned abroad

In this context, Donald Trump Junior is the focus of the investigation. As executive vice president of the Trump Organization, he and his brother Eric Trump managed his father’s business during his presidency. Among other things, he was responsible for the organization of international business. His work in precisely this area is now being looked at more and more by the judiciary. One of the reasons for this is the fact that the Trump Organization continued to make millions of dollars overseas during Donald Trump’s tenure.

Not only the New York Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating this, but also the Washington DC public prosecutor’s office. According to the US media, Donald Trump Junior is said to have already testified in a trial under oath about possible misappropriation of campaign funds. He is said to have commented on February 11, 2021.

Investigations in New York and Washington DC on allegations of misuse of donated funds

In the course of this statement new questions arise. Specifically, it concerns a hotel bill allegedly used by the Trump Organization to have closed a $ 49,358.82 deal with the Loews Madison Hotel in Washington DC for a block booking of multiple rooms during Trump’s inauguration in 2017. This bill was presented to Trump’s “Inauguration Committee”, which paid the amount.

In January 2020, the public prosecutor in Washington DC under Karl Racine started a trial against the Trump Organization. He is accused of having used more than a million dollars in donations to overpriced rooms in hotels during the inauguration of Trump. (at)

