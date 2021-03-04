LEARNING a language is a point of pride for most people, but apparently not for the Trump family.

Donald Trump Junior has made headlines after taking a selfie of himself and his son holding a copy of The Cat in the Hat, as the pair was covering up a front cover starburst in a suspicious manner.

Internet users found out that Trump Junior’s son was reading a bilingual edition of the Dr. Seuss classic, as the starburst almost certainly contained the words ‘in English and Spanish’.

Is… Donald Trump, Jr. holding this copy of “The Cat and the Hat” so weirdly because he felt the need hide that he has the bilingual edition? pic.twitter.com/VjxKUOQM9l – Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) March 3, 2021

The ex-president’s son took the photo to demonstrate his disgust at the decision of Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing six of the late author’s books due to racist content.

These include And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street and If I Ran the Zoo.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”