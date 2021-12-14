Former Donald Trump chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in a file photo. CARLOS BARRIA (Reuters)

What they saw through the television monitors that was happening outside the US Capitol was of such caliber that three presenters from the Fox network – Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and Sean Hannity, ardent defenders of Donald Trump – pleaded with the then chief of staff of the president, Mark Meadows, to try to intercede and stop that madness. Even the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was alarmed. “We need you to make a speech in the Oval Office. It is time to lead. It has gone too far. It has gotten out of hand ”, were the words of his eldest son. “Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home,” Laura Ingraham wrote in another text message on the Meadows cell phone. “This hurts us all. He is destroying his legacy. “

Those messages were read on Monday night by Congresswoman Liz Cheney during a hearing of the committee investigating the events of January 6. The republican also made public some other messages, like the text of Kilmeade in which it was said: “Please, take it to the television. He is destroying all that he has achieved ”. “Can you make a statement asking people to leave the Capitol?” Hannity asked in another text message.

Cheney’s paused reading came just before the committee voted to hold Meadows in contempt, refusing to appear and collaborate with the investigations to find out what happened on that fateful day in which five people died. The vote against Meadows was unanimous, with the votes of the only two Republican congressmen on the committee, Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The declaration of contempt by the investigative committee now goes to the plenary session of the House of Representatives. If approved, presumably given the Democratic majority, it will be turned over to the Justice Department to prosecute Meadows. Monday’s meeting lasted just over 45 minutes but was revealing of the pressure that existed that day from Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. for the president to act and the US not to have in its history with one of its saddest chapters. The Fox network did not offer its viewers the hearing in Congress on Monday night.

Text messages read on Capitol Hill expose the Republican Party’s attempt to whitewash the assault on democracy that took place that day. “According to the records, several Fox News anchors knew that the president had to act immediately,” Cheney said. “They sent text messages to Mark Meadows, and he passed on those messages,” continued the daughter of former George W. Bush vice president, Dick Cheney.

Meadows voluntarily provided the committee with 6,600 pages of documentation, including emails from personal accounts and about 2,000 text messages, before deciding not to cooperate. Those messages are proof of the immense level of alarm that was created in the main opinion generators of Fox about what was happening that day both outside and inside the Capitol and the long-term impact it would have on Trump’s reputation.

In the opening speech of the session on Monday, the chairman of that committee, Democrat Bennie Thompson, said that his patience had been exhausted over the decision of the former adviser to the now former president not to cooperate. “As White House Chief of Staff, Meadows played a key role or witness in the events leading up to the January 6 assault on the United States Capitol and the assault itself,” Thompson said.

Meadows initially agreed to collaborate with the legislators’ investigation, but later changed his position arguing that most of the information he was going to share with the committee was protected by so-called “executive privilege,” which is also upheld. Trump. The investigators affirm that Meadows cannot invoke the right to remain silent since this ultra-conservative ex-congressman published a memoir last week in which he mentions events that occurred on January 6 and conversations with Trump.

