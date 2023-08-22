Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Donald Trump skips the Republican TV debate, but sends his son and his partner – and a special order.

Milwaukee – It’s the unofficial start of the 2024 US election. On Wednesday evening (August 23), the most promising candidates (and one female candidate) of the republican in a TV debate of the station FoxNews meet. Their goal is the same: to get the party nominated for the 2024 presidential election.

The current favorite of all polls will not be there, donald trump. The former president had already canceled his participation. Attempts by the leadership of FoxNewsto change his mind apparently failed. Instead, Trump should help FoxNews disgraced moderator Tucker Carlson gave an interview. The US broadcaster reports that the conversation has already been recorded NBCand will appear parallel to the TV debate FoxNews aired on Carlson’s Twitter/X channel.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle will be present at the Republican televised debate. (Archive image) © IMAGO/John Angelillo

TV debate on Fox News without Donald Trump on stage

In the absence of Donald Trump, it is likely that several candidates and one female candidate will be contested by the electorate in the primary elections in the USA woo. Among them are several people with direct or indirect reference to the former president. It’s not clear who exactly will take part. According to the news portal political nine people besides Trump have met the requirements to take part in the debate.

Mike Pence: Donald Trump’s former Vice President.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Entrepreneur and political career changer.

Nikki Haley: Former ambassador to the UN appointed by Donald Trump.

Tim Scott: South Carolina State Senator.

Chris Christie: Former governor of the US state of New Jersey.

Doug Burgum: Governor of the State of Dakota.

Ron DeSantis: Governor of the State of Florida.

Asa Hutchinson: Former Governor of the State of Arkansas.

Perry Johnson: businessman and newcomer to politics.

Regardless of how many people are actually on the stage of FoxNews appear, the ex-president will not be there. But the Republican presidential debate will not have to do without a Trump. According to information from the right-wing conservative portal daily caller becomes Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the former head of state, will be present in Milwaukee. Supporting Trump is his longtime partner Kimberly Guilfoyle “We look forward to seeing all of our friends in Milwaukee on Wednesday to support President Trump. We are confident that in 2024 voters will reject the establishment and re-nominate President Trump with a landslide victory,” Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle dem said daily caller.

According to the right, Trump Jr. and his local girlfriend will promote their show on Rumble, a US YouTube clone, and do interviews. Of course, Trump Jr. will not take part in the debate on stage. There, however, his father will remain the dominant topic of conversation among Republicans even in his absence, with a probability bordering on certainty. (dil)