The husband of top politician Nancy Pelosi is seriously injured in an attack. Donald Trump Jr. makes fun of it.

San Francisco/Washington, DC – Donald Trump Jr was obviously in a good mood. After all, Halloween was just around the corner – a celebration that United States is one big party. So why not create some atmosphere? And what could be better than spreading a few angry memes about the attack on the husband of US top politician Nancy Pelosi on the Internet? Trump Jr. probably thought so too and got started right away.

“Finished my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume,” wrote the former US President’s son on Instagram to a picture, showing a pair of underwear and a hammer. But that’s not all. Just a little later, Trump Jr. upped the ante and released another, clearly homophobic meme this time.

Trump Jr. was referring to an abstruse conspiracy story that made the rounds around the world, especially after a tweet by the new Twitter boss Elon Musk. That the story Musk was referring to came from a right-wing gun sling that the page Mediabiasfactcheck.com considered completely dubious, initially did not bother the richest person in the world. Several hours later put out Elon Musk his tweet, however, secretly, quietly and silently. He refrained from a transparency reference.

Donald Trump Jr. has since deleted his two posts on Instagram without any explanation. This may be related to the fact that new details about the attack on Paul Pelosi became known on Monday (October 31). The attack was clearly politically motivated.

From a court document comes forthr what plans the alleged perpetrator had. The 42-year-old told the police that he Nancy Pelosi hostage and wanted to “break her kneecaps”. He wanted to force her into a wheelchair to help others congress-To show MPs that their “actions have consequences”. He referred to Pelosi as the “leader of a pack” of democrats spread lies. The 82-year-old was not at home at the time of the attack.

Paul Pelosi is in the hospital with a fractured skull

Nancy Pelosi is a constant target of verbal attacks from the political right. donald trump keeps calling her “Crazy Nancy” and making her a hate figure for his fans. In a statement, she said her husband was making “steady progress in his long recovery.” Paul Pelosi required surgery after the attack for a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

As Chair of the USHouse of Representatives is Nancy Pelosi in the US political hierarchy by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris the number three. The Democrat is under 24-hour surveillance – so far no protection has been provided for families of members of Congress. Just before the Midterms in the USA on November 8, the election campaign is in its hot phase. (cs)