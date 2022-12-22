Home page politics

Of: Helena Gries, Katja Thorwarth, and Kilian Bäuml

The state visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Washington DC is not only met with enthusiasm in the USA. Republicans in particular are badmouthing the Ukrainian president.

+++ 9.00 a.m.: From the ranks of republican one hears a lot of criticism after Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s state visit to Washington, DC. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Zelenskyy a “shadow president of the United States”. Donald Trump Jr went one step further. The son of former President Donald Trump called Zelenskyy an “ungrateful welfare queen”.

Update from Thursday, December 22, 6:45 a.m.: On his first official trip abroad since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an impressive speech to the US Congress. In Washington, to cheers from lawmakers, Zelenskyi thanked the United States for its support against Russia’s war of aggression and said: “Despite all odds and scenarios of doom, Ukraine has not fallen. Ukraine is alive and well.”

Zelenskyy presented the Congress with a Ukrainian flag, which was signed by the front-line soldiers in Bakhmut. © Carolyn Kaster/AP/dpa

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia’s war against Ukraine is not only about the fate of Ukrainians: “The struggle will define in which world our children and grandchildren will live, and then their children and grandchildren.” Zelenskyy also noted in in his speech again and again with haunting words the perseverance of his compatriots. Ukrainians are not afraid and nobody in the world should be afraid, he said. “They have a lot more missiles and planes than we’ve ever had, that’s true, but our defenses are standing.” Ukraine will never capitulate.

The Ukrainian President stressed before the Democrats and Republicans in Congress that military aid must not be cut short. “Ukraine has never asked American soldiers to fight in our place on our land. I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers are perfectly capable of operating American tanks and planes themselves,” he said. But the artillery delivered so far is not enough. “Your money is not charity, it is an investment in global security and democracy, which we will handle in the most responsible way,” he assured.

Joe Biden receives Volodymyr Zelenskyj

+++ 9.05 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was received at the White House by US President Joe Biden on his first trip abroad since the beginning of the war. Zelenskyy, wearing a camouflage sweater and cargo pants, on Wednesday (December 21) thanked Biden and the US “from the bottom of my heart” for their support in the war against Russia.

Biden stressed that Ukraine inspires the world with its “courage”. “We will continue to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, especially air defense,” the US President promised. Thus, the US would deliver the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj received by Joe Biden

+++ 8:56 p.m.: A few hours before Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s expected speech before the US Congress, Senator Lynne Tracy was confirmed as the new ambassador to Moscow. The top of the US embassy in Moscow was previously vacant for three months after the previous ambassador, John Sullivan, left Russia in September.

+++ 8:21 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the White House. TV pictures showed how the 44-year-old was welcomed by US President Joe Biden in Washington. Later, the two presidents want to give a speech before the US Congress. In March, Zelenskyj had already given a video address to the US Congress. At that time he called for the establishment of a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine.

Zelenskyj landed in the USA

+++ 7.16 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States, a White House official said. Everything is going according to schedule. Zelenskyj is said to have landed in a military plane at a US air force base near Washington. A convoy of vehicles could be seen on television pictures, which was already waiting for the President. Zelenskyj will be received by US President Joe Biden in the White House at 2:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. CET). At 4:30 p.m. local time, they wanted to appear together before the press. In the evening at 7.30 p.m. local time Zelenskyj will give a speech before the US Congress.

Zelenskyj visits the USA: Ukraine receives Patriot air defense system

+++ 6.40 p.m.: For the first time, Ukraine will receive a Patriot air defense system from the United States. It is part of another $1.85 billion aid package for Ukraine’s military. Earlier it was announced that new aid to Ukraine would be announced during Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States. Ukraine has received $21.9 billion in aid from the United States so far.

USA on Zelenskyj’s trip: “We are not looking for a direct war with Russia”

+++ 5.40 p.m.: After the Kremlin had already criticized Zelenskyj’s visit to the USA, the USA is now expressing itself. “We are not looking for a direct war with Russia,” a US official said. The visit of the Ukrainian President and the delivery of anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine will not change that.

“It’s about sending a message to Putin and to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the official said. The visit gives the Ukrainian President an opportunity to address the American people.

+++ 4.20 p.m.: According to a well-connected Danish Twitter account, a US Air Force Gulfstream C-37B aircraft has left Ramstein Air Force Base bound for the United States.

According to several sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on board the plane.

Selenskyj after a stopover in Germany on the way to the USA

+++ 3.20 p.m.: The federal government was pleased about the visit of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj to the USA – and about the announced delivery of the US Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit described it as a “very good, hopeful sign” in Berlin on Wednesday that the Ukrainian President is now able to leave his country for a visit to the USA. Hebestreit added that there are currently no plans for Zelenskyj to visit Berlin.

On behalf of the federal government, Hebestreit expressly welcomed the announcement by the USA that it would supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems.

Russia calls Zelenskyy’s trip to the United States “aggravation of the conflict”

+++ 11.30 a.m.: Russia has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s trip to the United States and the announced new arms deliveries. “All this is undoubtedly leading to an aggravation of the conflict and in itself does not bode well for Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency on Wednesday interfax according to He doesn’t expect Zelenskyy to be more willing to negotiate with Moscow after his trip.

Zelenskyj’s trip to the USA is intended to strengthen “resilience” – meetings with Biden planned

+++ 9.28 a.m.: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that he is on his way to the US “to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and defense capabilities”.

The visit comes at a time when the US is preparing to send Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. The program includes a speech before Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Zelenskyy expected in the US on Wednesday – meeting with Biden in Washington

First report from Wednesday, December 21: Washington – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in the United States this Wednesday. The visit is Zelenskyj’s first trip abroad since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The US government confirmed reports early on Wednesday morning (December 21).

According to media reports, Selenskyj is to speak in person before Congress in the US capital Washington. A meeting with Joe Biden is also planned. According to the information, the US President also wants to announce during the meeting with his Ukrainian colleague that the USA will Ukraine will deliver the Patriot anti-aircraft system.

Zelenskyy in the USA: Speech planned before the US Congress

According to the White House, Biden and Zelenskyj first discussed a possible visit during a phone call in mid-December. An official invitation followed later. The Ukrainian President will have a packed program during his visit to the US capital. Biden and Zelenskyj are planning a joint press conference. On Wednesday evening, Selenskyj is supposed to US Congress to hold a talk. He will then start his journey home, it was said.

The US has provided Ukraine with billions in military aid since the beginning of the war. Biden will announce another nearly $2 billion military aid package on Wednesday, a senior US government official said. This will also include the Patriot anti-aircraft system. The announcement comes as no surprise. Recently there have been reports that the US government is considering such a delivery. (hg/kb/ktho with AFP/dpa)