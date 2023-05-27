Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Donald Trump Jr. insults his own family name instead of Ron DeSantis. © Screenshot Rumble

Instead of scolding competitor and family enemy Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump Jr. blasphemes in a video about his own father.

Washington DC – Who thought the technical glitches in the promulgation of Ron DeSantis, to apply for the presidential candidacy, are the last blunder in the primary election campaign in the USA, should now be taught a lesson. Insulted in his own online show on the YouTube knock-off Rumble Donald Trump Jr his own father.

The eldest son of the ex-president donald trump actually tried to insult Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Instead, however, the high-ranking employee of the family empire said: “Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian.” The British Guardian had first reported on it.

Donald Trump Jr. accidentally scolds his own father

It could be that Donald Trump Jr. noticed his grammatical error directly. A brief, yet noticeably uncomfortable pause after the words suggests so. But a Trump is known not to improve. So Junior just went ahead and talked about the “politics of a [Washington] DC Rat,” which, purely semantically, still referred to his own father.

While Donald Trump Jr. in older Videos on Rumble in front of a wall full of assault rifles posed, the hobby big game hunter decided this time for a blurred wall of books. His mood seemed good. Trump Jr. made fun of Ron DeSantis extensively. Whose announcement to nominate the republican Applying for the 2024 election was a big flop. In party polls, DeSantis is well behind Trump. So far, his online presence alongside Twitter owner and multi-billionaire Elon Musk has not been able to change anything.

Donald Trump Jr. has three arguments against Ron DeSantis

For Donald Trump Jr., there are three reasons. First, DeSantis is too soft on the question of whether the United States should continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Second, the governor and former congressman is too much a professional politician and “too little MAGA” – that is, representative of the “Make America Great Again” movement that Junior’s father launched and which allegedly helped him win the 2016 US election.

Third, DeSantis’ voice is just “too feminine,” said the son of the man recently sentenced to pay $5 million to a New York columnist for sexual abuse and defamation.