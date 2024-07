Google does not suggest searches about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump | Photo: Reproduction

Members of the Republican Party are accusing Google of hiding information about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Although news about the case is available on the search engine, the tool does not suggest Trump’s name when the user types in “assassination attempt.” Google displays names such as Adolf Hitler, Ronald Reagan, Fidel Castro and even Bob Marley, but not the Republican.

When you type the letter T associated with “assassination attempt,” the search engine suggests Truman (former US President Harry Truman), Teddy Roosevelt and Tucker Carlson, but not Trump.

“Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election again to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional interference on Google’s part. Truly reprehensible,” protested Donald Trump Jr.., son of the Republican candidate for the White House.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey commented on a post about the case with a brief response that hints at possible legal action: “On it,” He wrotewhich can be translated as “Working on it”.

Google has not commented on the matter on its official channels. People’s Gazette contacted Google’s communications department and is awaiting a response.