Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump joked about the political weakness of his rival Joe Biden at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.), the first after his attempted murder a week ago.

Trump, wearing a light, discreet bandage on the ear that was injured in the attack, took the stage in a packed stadium to chants of “USA” and “Fight!” and, after thanking them for their support, began to throw barbs at his opponent in the election.

He first pointed out that the Biden campaign describes him as a “threat to democracy” and declared: “Last week, I took a bullet for democracy,” and then he distanced himself from the ‘Project 2025’ to which it associates him, calling its creators “radical right” and “extremist.”

He then went on to propose a poll on which Democratic candidate is “best if we want to win”: Vice President Kama Harris’ name was greeted with boos, and President Biden’s with cheers.

“I don’t think we have to go much further,” he added. “Right now, the Democratic Party bosses are frantically trying to overturn the results of their own party’s primaries to get Joe Biden off the ballot,” he said, later mocking that the party “has no idea who its candidate is.”

He also capitalized on his opponent’s weak performance in the debate at the end of June, after which Democratic leaders began to pressure Biden to drop out of the presidential race: “Who won the debate, Biden or Trump?” he asked, eliciting shouts of his last name.

“This is a sick, weak, pathetic man who cannot stand for election,” he said harshly. “When they vote for Biden, they are probably indirectly voting for Harris anyway,” added the former president, who took the opportunity to repeat his unfounded allegations of electoral fraud or “cheating” in the previous elections that he lost to Biden.

Trump, with a relaxed and visibly comfortable tone, returned to many of the campaign points he raised in his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination this week, emphasizing points such as control of illegal immigration and “additional tax cuts.”

