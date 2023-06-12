Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

Ex-President Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump. © IMAGO/ Kyodo News

Donald Trump is talking about his family again now that multiple charges have been leveled against him. His wife in particular is suffering from the legal action against him.

Washington, DC – Former US President Donald Trump is going through extremely turbulent times these days. First, Trump is running for the Republican nomination for president for the third time. In this third candidacy, however, he is confronted for the first time with a competitor in his party who can seriously challenge him: Ron DeSantis.

While Trump wasted no time before attacking his Florida rival, the former president has another major challenge ahead: Donald Trump has been charged with willful hiding of national defense secrets and conspiracy to obstruct justice. In an interview with the Fox News television channel, he now spoke about the consequences for his family.

Charges against Donald Trump: Ex-President speaks about his family

The Republican’s family has always been part of his public appearances and political entourage. Trump’s family members in public include his sons, daughter and wife. He also spoke to Fox News about Melania Trump: “She is hurt when the family is doing badly because she is being attacked,” says the ex-president.

Melania Trump has yet to publicly comment on the charges against her husband. Likewise, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has yet to speak up. Ivanka, who, like her husband Jared Kushner, also worked politically with her father, announced a few months ago that she would stay out of political affairs.

Charges against Donald Trump: Son sticks by him

Allegiance to the former President is still maintained by his son Donald Trump Junior. He campaigns diligently for his father on social media and locally in the USA. However, he recently managed to win over his own father attacking instead of his competitor Ron DeSantis: “Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian,” he said.

DeSantis himself also had no accident-free announcement of his candidacy. Together with the entrepreneur Elon Musk, he had wanted to announce on Musk’s social media platform Twitter that he would run as a presidential candidate. However, the transmission was repeatedly interrupted and live transmission stopped. (LP)