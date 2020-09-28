According to a media report, US President Donald Trump has not paid any income tax in ten of the past 15 years. In 2016 and 2017, he only paid $ 750 each.

Gut a month before the US presidential election, an explosive New York Times report draws attention to the finances of incumbent Donald Trump. The newspaper wrote on Sunday, among other things, that the US president only paid $ 750 federal income tax in 2016 and 2017.

Trump called the report “total fake news”. He will publish his tax returns when the IRS audit, which has been ongoing for years, has been completed. “The IRS is not treating me well. You treat me very badly, “said the US President.

The “New York Times” got access to Trump’s tax documents from previous years. This shows, among other things, that in ten years from 2001 to 2015, given the high reported losses, he would not have paid any income taxes, the newspaper wrote. Trump said, “I’ve paid a lot, I’ve also paid a lot of taxes to the state, New York state charges a lot.”

Trump’s tax returns were a big topic in the 2016 election campaign: The former real estate mogul was the first US president since Richard Nixon (1969 to 1974) to refuse to disclose his tax returns, including with reference to the IRS auditing. Trump is keeping a low profile on his finances, which repeatedly creates speculation about whether he has something to hide.

“It will all be published, it will all come out, but after the exam,” Trump said. The president is currently defending himself in a court in New York against an attempt by prosecutors from Manhattan to gain access to his tax documents. According to the New York Times, an IRS audit reveals a tax refund of $ 72.9 million that he received after heavy losses.