From: Daniel Dillman

Roberta Kaplan defended E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump and remembers a vulgar outburst from the former president after the trial.

New York – The trial of E. Jean Carroll has Donald Trump already lost. The ex-president has to pay more than $83 million to the columnist for defamation. A sum that apparently also upsets the self-proclaimed multi-billionaire. At least that's what stories from Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan suggest.

According to Kaplan, Donald Trump should initially be angry at his own lawyer, Alina Habba, have become. The reason for this was that Trump's legal counsel had bought the other side lunch during Trump's questioning at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Kaplan said this in an episode of the podcast “George Conway Explains it All (to Sarah Longwell).” The moderator is the namesake George Conway, himself a lawyer and a prominent critic of the former US president. Conway emphasized that it is a tradition among lawyers to buy the other side lunch during questioning.

Donald Trump at a trial in New York. In the background is his lawyer Alina Habba. © IMAGO/Andrea Renault

Donald Trump shouts at lawyer Alina Habba

But Donald Trump doesn't seem to be a fan of this custom. He literally shouted at his lawyer, Kaplan reported. The ex-president described the questioning before the trial as a “pure waste of my time.”

At the end of the appointment, Donald Trump is said to have asked to speak “off the record”, i.e. confidentially. In the USA This term is used by the accused to make statements that do not find their way into court records of interviews or similar. Believing himself to be safe, the ex-president is said to have said, according to the lawyer: “See you next Tuesday.” In English, the short version “CU next Tuesday” is a slang expression that stands as an acronym for the letters of the word “Cunt” – which in turn refers to an extremely vulgar name for the female sexual organ.

Donald Trump continues to campaign despite fines

Kaplan herself was not aware of this meaning: Trump's words initially confused her. Only after members of her team made her aware of the insult did she understand Trump's intentions. “Thank God I didn’t know, because if I had known I would definitely have been angry. There's no question that I would have gotten angry,” said Kaplan in the podcast, which was also covered by US media outlets such as CBS and NBC reported.

Neither Trump nor his legal team led by Alina Habba have yet commented on the allegations. They come at the wrong time for Trump anyway. The former president is currently in the middle of the election campaign US election 2024. Trump is running for the Republican nomination and hopes to run against incumbents again this November Joe Biden to be able to compete. The chances of this happening are good. All Republican primary polls see Trump ahead of his rival Nikki Haley.

The Trump team is receiving good news from another process. The lawsuit against Trump for attempted election fraud will be dealt with later than previously expected. This was announced by the responsible federal judge Tanya Chutkan. The trial was supposed to begin in early March. A new start date is not known. (dil)