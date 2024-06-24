Home page politics

Donald Trump is running his campaign for the 2024 US election mostly alone. The Republican will have to do without the support of his wife Melania.

Washington DC – Donald Trump will be the first choice in his presidential campaign US election 2024 probably still rely on the support of his wife Melania Trump The only question is: Why did the 54-year-old disappear?

It is striking that Melania Trump this year has skipped several important events in her husband’s presidential campaign, including the start of the 2024 US election primaries in Iowa and Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory party. When asked by reporters whether she planned to support her husband, her answer was: “Stay tuned.”

In hiding since March and no public support for Trump: Melania’s behavior unusual

But since that remark in March, after she and Donald Trump voted in the Florida primary, the former first lady has largely stayed away from public appearances. The few exceptions included a couple of fundraisers in April and her son’s high school graduation, reports Independent.

She was also not present on any of the days of the hush money trial against Donald Trump, which lasted more than a month in New York. Trump said in the interview with FoxNews, For his wife Melania, the criminal trial was “very hard.” “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. She has to read all this crap.” In addition, Melania’s mother died at the beginning of the year.

Her absence during the Trump trial and other important moments is still unusual, says Katherine Jellison, a history professor at Ohio University who studies the former first lady. But Jellison also says Melania Trump is reluctant to take on the traditional public role of a politician’s wife. Even as first lady, she kept a low profile and was not a regular presence at her husband’s 2020 presidential campaign.

“But everything the Trumps do seems to violate the standard script of how candidates and spouses behave,” Jellison said.

Hard time for family: Trump allegedly cheated on Melanie with porn actress

Melania Trump’s office has not responded to several requests for comment from US media. Her only public statement in recent times came two days after the Republican Party Florida’s governor announced that her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, had been selected as the state’s delegate to the Republican National Convention. Her office then said he would not be able to attend because of prior commitments.

Reporters at the New York courthouse repeatedly asked Trump during his hush money trial, “Where is Melania?” but he did not respond. Trump allies cited their son’s school schedule as the main reason for her absence, without denying that Donald Trump’s trial was a sensitive time for the family.

Impact of Trump trial: Family suffered from testimony

It is no wonder that Trump’s family suffered during the trial: some of the statements in court were about Trump having sex with porn actress Stormy Daniels in July 2006, about four months after Melania Trump gave birth to his son Barron. Trump has denied Daniels’ claim.

Trump’s former lawyer and middleman Michael Cohen testified at the trial of the former US president that the Republican probably had a goal in covering up the encounter. Trump was not so concerned that the story would damage his marriage, but rather that it would damage his presidential candidacy. However, Hope Hicks, Trump’s communications director for the 2016 election campaign, testified that Trump was very concerned in 2016 about how his story about Playboy model Karen MacDougal would be received by his wife. He arranged for newspapers not to be delivered to his wife’s home.

Radio silence on social media: Former First Lady has not posted anything since court ruling

Melania Trump has not posted anything on her social media accounts after her husband was convicted of 34 felony counts, in contrast to Trump’s older sons, who were quick to condemn the verdict. Daughter Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Instagram of himself as a toddler with a younger Trump and the message “I love you dad.” Tiffany Trump, his younger daughter, accompanied him to the courthouse last month for closing arguments in the trial.

Despite her absence on the campaign trail, Trump often mentions his wife Melania and shares conversations between the two to show his supporters that she is still active behind the scenes by providing feedback to the former president (bg).