With the end of his presidency, Donald Trump will become a private person again. He faces several charges at once. Does he end up going to jail?

Donald Trump threatens investigations in New York after leaving the White House.

Manhattan prosecutor Cyrus Vance is pushing for Trump’s tax documents to be released.

Years ago, two women sued for damages for rape and sexual assault.

New York – “Fraud wasn’t just a family business – it was a way of life,” says the first line of Mary Trump’s lawsuit dated September 2020 against her uncle Donald. This has it cheated out of her father’s inheritance, Donald Trump’s older brother. Fred Trump died in 1981 when Mary was 16 – a minor. The family has pledged to protect their inheritance. “You lied. Rather than protecting Mary’s interests, they devised a complex program to deduct funds from her interest, cover up the fraud, and mislead her about the true worth of what she had inherited. “The lawsuit seeks at least $ 500,000 in damages. Mary Trump warned of her uncle’s cruelty after the election.

Mary’s lawsuit is just one of several that Donald Trump has brought after leaving the White House expect. Because with the end of his term of office that ends President’s immunitywhich the Justice Department traditionally sees anchored in the constitution. And if he did pardoned himself Should have: This does not help him against local investigations, but only in the event of a conviction by a federal court. Most of the investigations against Trump are ongoing in his hometown New York: Because of Hush money payments to alleged lovers before the 2016 election or because of the partly obscure activities of his business empire. Among other things, it concerns tax fraud and deception of its banks and other business partners. One woman sued Trump for damages for rape in the 1990s, and another for sexual assault in 2007.

Donald Trump: Investigations into fraud and hush money on former lovers

Trump rejects all complaints; those around him branded the investigation as “politically motivated” or a witch hunt. The Administrative charge by E. Jean Correll, a longtime Elle columnist, Donald Trump succinctly dismissed: “She is not my type”. The Justice Department even replaced Trump’s name in Correll’s rape lawsuit in September with “the USA” – as if the state had violated it. The maneuver declared a Federal Supreme Court for inadmissible. But only now is it easier to force Trump to do a DNA test. Correll still has the dress she wore that night. Despite the gravity of the allegation, Correll’s lawsuit is all about money.

Whether Donald Trump actually must go to jail, is therefore unclear. In order to receive a prison sentence, the state has to prove that he has committed a criminal act in court. thats why Cyrus Vance, Prosecutor from the Manhattan District of New York, the most dangerous man for Trump. Vance, a democrat, is the only one whose investigations also investigate possible criminal activities. He examines the business conduct of the Trump organization, but also the processes surrounding the hush money payments to two of Donald Trump’s former lovers who Porn actress Stormy Daniels as well as that Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Donald Trump: Did his company hide hush money payments on the books?

These payments, the trumps former attorney Michael Cohen long admitted, would now be statute-barred as a crime – unless Trump was proven to have committed a crime in this context. That would be the case if Trump did the Forged books from his company has to disguise the payments. In parallel, the New York Prosecutor Letitia James also for real estate fraud against the Trump organization.

Trumps are central to all investigations personal and business tax recordsthat Cyrus Vance has sought for years. After some back and forth, the case is currently in the Supreme Court. Given the takeover by the Democrats in Washington fear Trump’s lawyers, according to the US news portal Politicothat these documents could now be requested again from Congress and delivered immediately. The documents are the last piece of the puzzle in a well-advanced investigation, writes the Washington Post citing informed sources.

Vance asked about a report from the New York Times also recently Deutsche Bank employee and the Trump Organization’s insurance broker. According to this, Trump’s company should often face banks fined its finances have to get credit. Deutsche Bank did after the storm on the Capitol ended the collaboration that had existed since the 1990s, the newspaper said.

“It was my experience that Trump inflated his assets when it was useful – for example to get on the Forbes list of the richest people,” said Michael Cohen 2019 before the US Congress. “And he downplayed these values ​​when he wanted to reduce his real estate taxes.” Cohen was imprisoned for his lies for Trump himself and was released early because of good cooperation. Cohen won’t be the last to try to pull his head out of the noose this way. He has also sued Trump in the meantime.