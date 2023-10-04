Former US President Donald Trump was removed from Forbes magazine’s list of the 400 richest Americans. since his fortune is estimated at 2.6 billion dollars, which places him 300 million below the cut-off figure.

The announcement was made this Tuesday by Forbes magazine, which indicated in an article that The tycoon’s net worth has dropped by $600 million compared to last year, and the main reason is the resounding loss of value of its social network Truth Social.

The parent company of Truth Social, in which Trump is the majority owner (he has 90%), has fallen from an estimated value of 730 million to less than 100 million, a reflection of its minority share in a market dominated by X (formerly Twitter) and its complicated IPO, which did not prosper.

The losses in value of its office buildings in San Francisco and New York have also had an influence, due to the prospects of lower employment in the future, which together have reduced some 160 million, details Forbes.

The Forbes 400 list has “obsessed” Trump for years, who “has incessantly lied to (the magazine’s) reporters in an attempt to position himself higher” in the ranking, according to the article, which indicates that The most powerful asset it has now is cash, about 426 million.

The former president is currently facing civil proceedings in New York for fraud in the Trump Organization that endangers his businesses, And precisely in the opening arguments the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that in addition to lying to banks and insurers by inflating their figures, they deceived Forbes.

Before the process began, the businessman was already found responsible for business fraud by the judge, who also canceled his operating licenses in the state, and in the ongoing trial he faces a fine for damages of up to $250 million and the possibility of a business veto also in the state.

It is not the first time that Trump has fallen from the list, which he accessed in 1982, “convincing a reporter that he had a greater percentage of Fred’s (Trump, his father) fortune” than he actually had, and that he abandoned in 1990, when his debts came to light.

It was then on the list from 1996 to 2021, and had rejoined after the announcement of Truth Social, which is now to blame for its new fall.

“He remained on the list from 1996 until 2021, when six years of polarization and a year of Covid finally caught up with him, removing him from the ranks once again,” Forbes noted.

