From: Christian Sturgeon

Donald Trump is known for his verbal attacks. The hush money trial in New York is no different. The court acts.

New York – Donald Trump is currently in the mood for a ruckus again. Verbal attacks are the order of the day for him. He repeatedly makes it clear out loud what he thinks of everyone who comes before him US election want to get to the leather in November. This particularly affects those who are involved in the trials against him. Most recently, prosecutor Letitia James felt this.

In the upcoming Proceedings over hush money payments in New York However, Trump must refrain from such verbal attacks. At the request of the public prosecutor, the responsible judge, Juan Merchan, ordered a limited speech ban against the former president. Accordingly, Trump is prohibited from publicly commenting on witnesses, jurors, judicial employees or their families.

Donald Trump has to take a step back in the hush money trial in New York. © Mary Altaffer/afp

New York judge gags Trump ahead of hush money trial

The public prosecutor's request was based on the fact that the republican “has a long history of attacks on people involved in proceedings against him.” In his order, the judge also pointed out that Trump had made public statements in the past that were “threatening, inflammatory and denigrating.” This results in “a sufficient risk for the jurisprudence”.

According to the decree, an exception is the New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who is responsible for the case. In addition, Judge Merchan himself is not explicitly mentioned there. He can also sing a song about Trump's attacks. Trump only had it on his online platform shortly before the decision Truth Social insulted badly. Among other things called Trump the judge a “real and certified Trump hater.” Merchan's daughter described Trump as “an executive at a super-liberal Democratic firm” who, among other things, worked for Joe Biden work.

After verbal attacks: US judge imposes restricted speech ban on Trump

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche declined to comment on the new gag order. Previously, the Trump team had argued that this would violate Trump's right to freedom of expression. New York judge Arthur Engoron and Washington federal judge Tanya Chutkan had previously imposed similar speech bans. A total of four cases are currently underway against Trump:

State-level indictment in New York: hush money affair

Federal indictment in Florida: Secret documents affair

State level indictment in Georgia: Attempted election manipulation

Federal indictment in Washington, DC: conspiracy against the United States

The trial in New York is scheduled for April 15. Trump is accused of leaking business documents related to a 2016 election before the 2016 election Payment to Stormy Daniels to have faked. This is the first criminal trial against a former US president. (cs with agencies)