Former US President Donald Trump faced a tough appearance in the civil fraud trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The new presidential candidate refused to answer several questions posed by the prosecutor’s office.claiming his right to the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Judge Arthur Engoron, presiding over the case in a Minnesota court, warned Trump that he could be fined for his refusal to answer questions. However, The former president stood firm in his position and refused to provide substantive answers during his testimony..

This was the exchange between Trump, the prosecution and the judge

The interrogation was characterized by a strong exchange between Judge Arthur Engoron and prosecutor Kevin Wallace with the former president. Trump, on multiple occasions, He chose to refuse to respond directly to the questions asked.

The sequence began with prosecutor Wallace questioning Trump about his financial statements, with a particular focus on properties located in New York. Given this, Trump argued that financial statements were not documents that banks paid much attention to and relied on his experience in dealings with banking entities over 50 years..

Judge Engoron intervened, expressing his desire for the interrogation to move more quickly and asking the former president to answer the questions concisely, without giving speeches. Trump’s defense, led by Chris Kise, argued that the questions were open-ended and required extensive answers.

Wallace went on to present Trump’s 2014 financial disclosure statement, which listed the former president as responsible for its preparation. Given this, Trump asserted that he provided the preparers with the necessary information, noting that the time that had passed since then made it irrelevant in terms of the statute of limitations.

Engoron questioned whether Trump’s comment was a necessary part of the narrative, to which the defense responded that the former president should be allowed some laxity.. However, the judge insisted that Trump respond directly, indicating that he could be questioned, but he must answer the questions. Trump declared that he authorized and provided the necessary information for these statements, highlighting his experience on the subject.

Wallace continued his line of questioning, and once again, Trump chose to argue rather than answer. Engoron criticized Trump for his lack of answers and constant repetition, and even asked his lawyers to keep an eye on him.. The defense, in its attempt to justify Trump’s answers, argued that it was necessary and relevant to address the questions in this way.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said prosecutor Wallace should ask better questions. Engoron, visibly frustrated, reiterated his desire for the interrogation to be more efficient and accused Trump of giving speeches instead of responding in a timely manner.. Habba concluded by pointing out that the trial was unfair, while a visibly upset Trump expressed hope that the public was watching this tense episode.

Faced with the refusal to respond forcefully, the judge warned the lawyers: “I beg you to control it if you can. If you can’t, I will. I will excuse it and draw all the negative inferences I can.”

Why is Trump being tried in Minnesota?

Donald Trump’s appearance in this civil trial is of utmost importance, as Attorney General Letitia James alleges that Trump and his company inflated the value of their assets in order to obtain more beneficial loans. The case is based on the investigation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which alleges that Trump and the Trump Organization inflated the value of their properties in their financial statements.

The SEC maintains that this action was aimed at obtaining more favorable loans from banks and obtaining financial profits by selling or renting these properties.. The questioned practices include valuing properties above their market value, including properties in financial statements that were not ready to be sold, and deducting expenses that were not tax deductible.

If the SEC prevails in its lawsuit, Trump and his company could face significant fines and even the possibility of prison.. The lawsuit focuses on alleged inflation of property values ​​in New York, Florida, California and the use of inflated financial statements to obtain more than $9 billion in loans.