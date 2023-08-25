Home page politics

All fake: Donald Trump has not sold his luxury villa Mar-a-Lagos. Incorrect listing led to reports of a change of ownership.

Update from August 25, 11:11 p.m: Great confusion: There has been no change of ownership for Donald Trump’s villa. This was made clear by the Zillow real estate platform late on Friday evening. The listing in the database under the keyword “sold” was an error and has since been corrected, the company told the news magazine Newsweek. The famous luxury estate Mar-a-Lago is now back in the off-market category.

Previously, there had been many international reports of the mansion being sold by the ex-president, who is currently facing multiple charges of electoral fraud. The fact that he transferred his property within the family to a new owner before his trial in Georgia is said to be a mistake. “Mar-a-Lago has absolutely not been sold and never will be. This rumor is meaningless,” Eric Trump told the newspaper on behalf of the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump is parting with luxury estate Mar-a-Lago

First report from August 25, 5:55 p.m: Palm Beach – Next to Trump Tower in New York, it is the most famous property owned by donald trump: Mar-a-Lago. Because Trump had to move out of the White House after his election defeat in 2021 and was no longer interested in the Democrat stronghold of New York, the luxury golf resort became his new home.

But now Mar-a-Lago apparently no longer belongs to Donald Trump. This is according to an entry on Zillow, the largest online platform for real estate in the United States USA. The US news portal had first reported on it Newsweek. Accordingly, Trump sold the property around three weeks before his arrest in Georgia – including taking a mug shot. The fact that the listed business is Trump’s home is evident from the address and the size of the named property. Nothing is known about the price so far.

Donald Trump is no longer the owner of Mar-a-Lagos. (Archive image) © Andrew Harnik/dpa

Donald Trump’s resort Mar-a-Lago has a new owner

But a closer look reveals that while Trump has sold Mar-a-Lago, the new owner is very close to him. The almost six square kilometer facility was purchased by a company called “Mar-a-Lago Inc.”. company owner is Donald Trump Jrthe eldest son of the former President.

Mar-a-Lago last changed hands in 1995, around the time Trump turned the property into a golf club. The building complex was built in 1927. It was originally intended as a residence for business people and politicians. Trump liked to refer to Mar-a-Lago as the “White House of the South” during his tenure. As President of the United States, he repeatedly received heads of state there, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mar-a-Lago: State Visits, Secret Documents and Lost Treasures

After his tenure, Trump used Mar-a-Lago as a storage room for boxes full of classified documents. The ex-president took it with him from the real White House in Washington, DC. A court must now decide whether Trump is guilty of treason against the United States.

Shortly after the secret documents scandal, Mar-a-Lago made headlines again. This time were there ancient treasures from Israel surfaced – including rare oil lamps and valuable coins. The objects were once brought to Florida for an exhibition, but their track was lost in the wake of the corona pandemic, the Israeli daily reported hairnet. In this case, Trump agreed to return the “lost” items.

In Mar-a-Lago, a tower needs repairing. Donald Trump Jrs. has to take care of that now. © IMAGO/DAMON HIGGINS/THE PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago deal with son

So Mar-a-Lago remains in Trump family ownership and allegations on social media that the father-son deal is illegal are unfounded. Different experts confirmed this to several US news portals, including next to Newsweek the pages The Express and SunBiz.

So Donald Trump still has a home to return to after his arrest and release on bail. And it’s not even unfriendly New York.