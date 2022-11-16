Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Split

Well then: Donald Trump is running again despite his defeat and wants to become US President again. Historically, the signs of success are bad.

Palm Beach (Florida) – He does it again: donald trump really wants to be president again. The ex-president kept his promise and From his home in Mar-a-Lago, he declared his willingness to come back and with it the comeback of the whole country. A year for the return has already been set: 2024 will be the time when the United States next time elect a head of state.

What Donald Trump is trying to do has already been tried by numerous candidates before him. Hillary Clinton wanted in 2008 for the democrats compete, but lost to Barack Obama. In 2016 she tried her luck again, this time against Donald Trump and with a known outcome. Richard Nixon failed in 1960, won in 1968 and eventually became President. There are numerous other stories of successful and unsuccessful comeback attempts in the history of the American presidency.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is fierce View photo gallery

But there are very few presidents who, like Donald Trump, failed to get re-elected and tried again anyway – with Trump exactly a handful, as reported by fr.de. But only one managed to win the election on the third attempt.

Donald Trump’s spiritual ancestors – only one won re-election

Martin Van Buren (1837-1841)

Stephen Grover Cleveland (1885-1889, 1893-1897)

Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909)

Herbert Hoover (1929-1933)

The first spiritual ancestor of Donald Trump was Martin van Buren. Like the billionaire, van Buren also came from New York, albeit from a modest background. He is considered, along with Andrew Jackson, to be one of the founders of the Democratic Party in the 1830s. He was elected eighth President of the United States from 1837 to 1841. Van Buren lost the 1840 presidential election. Four years later he attempted a political comeback, but the heavily embroiled party squabbling Democratic Party nominated James Polk—a pro-slavery advocate—instead. Van Buren never attempted a fourth nomination.

Donald Trump is back in office – no Republican has done so so far

Theodore Roosevelt once fought for a comeback as US President. Unlike Donald Trump, Roosevelt had already served as head of state for eight years. But after he left office in 1909, he was no longer satisfied with the policies of his successor, William H. Taft, who he had chosen himself. In 1912 he challenged Taft in the primary Republican Party out of here. Roosevelt wanted a third term. That would still have been possible at that point in time. It was not until 1947 that the 22nd Amendment was passed, which term of office of a president limited to two periods. But the Republicans avoided breaking the taboo at the nominating party convention, decided against Roosevelt and in favor of incumbent Taft.

Donald Trump fans applaud his re-election for President of the United States in Mar-a-Lago © JOE RAEDLE/AFP

The next president, who, like Donald Trump, wanted to do it again despite a defeat, was a Republican. Herbert Hoover ruled the United States from 1929 to 1933 as its 31st President. He was denied a second term of office, and Hoover failed in the US elections of 1932 because of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Democrat and inventor of the “New Deal”. At the time of his defeat, Hoover was the most unpopular president in 50 years. In 1936, Hoover supported Republican Alf Landon, who also lost to Roosevelt. In 1940, Hoover tried again and ran for the Republican nomination for the US election. But the attempt failed miserably. Hardly any delegates were interested in a return of the once failed candidate.

Donald Trump wants to be president again – so far only one Democrat has succeeded

The only person who has succeeded in what Donald Trump is trying to do now is Grover Cleveland. The former New York governor was the first Democratic US President from 1885 to 1889. Denied a second term four years later, Cleveland lost the election to Republican nominee Benjamin Harrison. The failed president withdrew into private life and re-emerged four years later out of “sheer boredom,” according to US magazine political wrote. He prevailed in the Democratic primaries, won the nomination and won the US election in 1892. He is the only one of 45 US Presidents to have served two terms that were not consecutive. Donald Trump now wants to do what only a Democrat has managed to do as a Republican. (Daniel Dillman)

Transparency note: A previous version of the article stated that Grover Cleveland was “the only one of 46 presidents” to serve two non-consecutive terms. However, it is correct that Cleveland was the only president out of a total of 45. We apologize for this inaccuracy.