Former US President Donald Trump has been acquitted in impeachment for the crime of incitement to insurrection in the assault on the Capitol on January 6 in a tight vote in the United States Senate.

Specifically, 57 senators, including seven Republicans, have voted in favor of condemning Trump, while 43 have voted against it, far from the 67 votes needed, since a two-thirds majority is required.

The seven Republicans who have voted in favor of the verdict are Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Susan Collins (Maine), Richard Burr (Virginia), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Nebraska) and Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania).

Trump was accused of “willfully inciting violence against the United States government” and all 50 Democrats in the Upper House have voted “guilty”, in addition to the seven Republicans.

The process has thus culminated five weeks after the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by Trump supporters who, encouraged by the president himself, interrupted the certification process of the November presidential elections, in which Trump was defeated by Joe Biden. Five people were killed in the attack.

A week later, the House of Representatives began the impeachment trial against Trump with the support of ten Republicans and thus made Trump the first US president to be subjected to two impeachment proceedings. Given the imminence of Biden’s inauguration, on January 20, the main objective of the ‘impeachment’ was the disqualification of Trump to prevent him from running for president in 2024.

The main argument of the bulk of the Democratic senators to reject the impeachment was the questioning of its legality, since it is the first time that an ‘impeachment’ has been voted against a president who is no longer in office.