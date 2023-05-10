The writer and columnist E. Jean Carroll yesterday became the woman who finally made former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) pay for his sexual abuse, crimes for which he has been accused by numerous women over the years. .

By civil means, E. Jean Carroll managed to get a jury to find Trump responsible for abusing her in the changing rooms of a New York department store during the 1990s and to force him to pay compensation for that episode and for later defaming her in response to his story.

Although the verdict does not recognize the rape that the writer denounced, it is the first time that the former US president pays before the Justice for a case of sexual abuse.

This accountability comes after more than two dozen women accused Trump of going overboard with them, with allegations ranging from harassment to rape and that the New York magnate always denied.

In the case of E. Jean Carroll, it took decades for the matter to come before the Justice. The columnist she remained silent until 2019, when she denounced him in a memoir, at a time when Trump was already in the White House.

Then, he took advantage of a “legal window” open in New York state that temporarily allowed victims of sex crimes to report cases that were already time barred.

won’t go to jail

At 79 years old, E. Jean Carroll finally achieved a verdict against Trump, who will not go to jail as it is a civil process, but will have to pay him compensation of about 5 million dollars.

Throughout the trial, the plaintiff’s lawyers insisted at all times that she was not moving for money, but to “restore her good name”, especially after the former president responded to her accusations by denying the greatest and with total disdain. , prompting his libel suit.

Trump disqualified E. Jean Carroll, assuring that she was not his “type”, that all this was “a joke and a lie” and that what he was looking for was free fame to promote a book.

Fame, however, was something that E. Jean Carroll had already enjoyed during her professional career, thanks mainly to a successful column she had for years in Elle magazine or the television show she hosted in the mid-20s. 1990.

