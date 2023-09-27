A New York judge ruled Tuesday that 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump and two of his sons, executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, are “responsible” for “repeated” financial fraud in the 2010s in their securities reports. of the group’s actions. A civil trial in the case is scheduled to be held Monday.

On September 26, a New York judge declared Donald Trump and two of his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, responsible for lies and “repeated” financial “fraud” in the 2010s, by inflating the Organization’s assets. Trump. A scathing decision made even before the civil trial in this case began next Monday.

This decision represents a major setback for the former US president, who dreams of reconquering the White House in November 2024 and taking revenge on his successor Joe Biden.

On the other hand, it facilitates the task of the attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James, who had filed the complaint against Trump. She is seeking $250 million in fines and bans from running companies for Donald Trump and several of his relatives, including his two children, who now run the Trump Organization.

The civil trial that will begin on Monday is only the first in a long list against the former president, who must also appear before federal justice, accused of having tried to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential elections, or before the courts of the state of Georgia for allegedly also trying to manipulate the results of the vote that she lost to Joe Biden.

File image of former Republican President Donald Trump. © Sergio Flores, AFP

Letitia James had requested a civil trial against the Republican billionaire, accusing him of having inflated the value of the Trump Organization’s assets by several billion dollars, mainly to obtain more advantageous loans from banking entities between 2011 and 2021.

The Trump Organization brings together multiple companies and covers everything from the residential real estate sector, with several skyscrapers in New York, to hotels, residences or luxury private clubs such as Mar-a-Lago in Florida and golf clubs. In March 2023, Forbes magazine estimated Donald Trump’s fortune at $2.5 billion.

Defense arguments come from a “fantasy world”

In her complaint, the attorney general cites several examples, including Donald Trump’s triplex inside Trump Tower in New York, whose value was supposedly declared based on an area three times larger than reality (2,700 square meters in front of to 1,000), which would have allowed it to be valued at 327 million dollars.

“Good faith measures could vary by 10% to 20%, not 200%,” writes Judge Arthur Engoron. For the magistrate, a “discrepancy of this order of magnitude, on the part of a real estate developer who increases his own residential area for decades, can only be considered fraud.”

Pedestrians walk past Trump Tower on January 4, 2022 in New York City, USA. © PENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The judge lists other examples, such as the Seven Springs property in the New York region, the Trump Park Avenue buildings or 40 Wall Street in New York or even golf courses and the Mar-a-Lago residence.

Particularly scathing, the justice writes in his 35-page decision that the arguments in defense of the Trump camp come from a “fantasy world, not the real world.” For Judge Engoron, Donald Trump and his two children are “responsible” for “repeated violations” of the law.

On his social network Truth Social, the former US president reaffirms that he has nothing to blame himself for. “I am worth much more than the figures in my financial statements say,” he wrote in capital letters, ensuring that banks have never had to complain about the loans granted.

*Adapted from its original in French

With AFP