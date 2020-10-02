US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have contracted the coronavirus. He announced this in his Twitter…

According to the American leader, he and his wife tested positive for infection. “We will immediately begin to comply with quarantine and treatment. We will overcome this together! ” – he wrote.

Earlier, Trump said that he self-isolated after one of his closest advisers, Hope Hicks, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. She accompanied the president on trips to the September 29 debate and to the Minnesota rally on September 30.

In July, US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien and Trump’s campaign adviser, as well as the beloved of his son Don Trump Jr., Kimberly Gilfoyle, became infected with the coronavirus.