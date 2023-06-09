Donald Trump has been indicted in an investigation involving the handling of classified documents. This is the first time that a former US president has faced federal charges, marking a milestone in the country’s history.

Trump announced the indictment through his social media platform, Truth Social, where he denounced a campaign of persecution against him and singled out Democrats for interfering in the elections.

The former president expressed disbelief by stating: “I never thought it possible that something like this could happen to a former president of the United States who received more votes than any other president in the history of our country.”wrote yesterday Trump in Truth Social, and He reiterated his innocence.

The business tycoon faces seven federal crimesamong them illegal withholding of government secrets, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. National media have reported on the accusation, although the judicial document has not yet been officially revealed. The Justice Department has declined to comment on the case thus far.

Trump is expected to appear in Miami Federal Court next Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. local time. In a video posted on Truth Social, the former president lashed out at the Justice Department and the FBI, accusing them of being instrumentalized by the current government.

Trump affirmed that this situation is clear electoral interference and assured that they are trying to destroy his reputation due to his prominent position in the polls.

This is not the former president’s first encounter with the judicial system. In April this year, Trump was charged in a New York court with 34 counts related to payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The current indictment is part of an investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith, who is examining Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents. These documents were discovered by the FBI in the mansion of the former president in Florida. As part of the investigation, the Justice Department has subpoenaed a number of relatives and former White House officials to testify.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last November to handle this case and is simultaneously conducting another investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

