Highlights: Donald Trump’s Indian fan Busa Krishna Raju, who was fasting for his health, died of a heart attack.

Krishna was deeply troubled by the news of the corona being infected and he fasted for his favorite leader’s quick recovery.

Krishna was a die-hard fan of Trump, he also got a 6-feet tall statue of Trump built at his house, which he used to milk every day.

Hyderabad

His Indian fan Busa Krishna Raju, who was fasting for the health of US President Donald Trump, died due to a heart attack. In fact, Krishna was very upset with the news of Trump getting corona infected and he fasted for his favorite leader’s quick recovery. Explain that Krishna was a die-hard fan of Trump. He also had a 6-feet tall statue of Trump built at his house, which he used to milk every day.

Krishna’s family said that he kept fast and offered prayers as soon as he got the news of Trump’s Corona positive. He could not even sleep due to this concern. He died on Sunday night due to cardiac arrest.

Read: Hyderabad: Krishna worships US President like God, built ‘Donald Trump Temple’ after spending 2 lakh

Trump’s temple was built at home

Telangana farmer Busa Krishna was a big fan of US President Donald Trump. His craze for trumps is evident from the fact that he installed a 6-feet tall statue of Trump in his house. Krishna’s house is located in the district of Jangaon, 120 km from Hyderabad.

Worshiped Trump every day

Krishna worshiped the trump daily, anointed him with milk and even touched the feet of the idol. The idol is installed here under a tin shed. Busa Krishna of Telangana farmer not only installed the statue of Donald Trump, but also put his picture in his special things. Krishna put Donald Trump’s back cover on his mobile.



Trump statue was built by spending 2 lakh rupees

Krishna built a 6-foot-tall statue of the trump at his home on 14 June last year with the help of 20 people. He spent around Rs 2 lakh for this statue. He had said that at first the people of the village made fun of him, but when he came to know that it is the only worldwide temple of US President Trump, then people started taking him seriously.

Trump and his wife were born Corona

Let us know that US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were found infected with Corona, after which they were kept in home isolation. After this, he was admitted to the Military Hospital after Trump’s health deteriorated. Trump was back from the hospital last week.