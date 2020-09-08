Does he present nerves in view of the destructive reporting? After allegations, US President Donald Trump tweets once more in capital letters and with quite a few exclamation marks.

US President Donald Trump has the widow of Apple’s founder on Twitter Steve Jobs attacked.

has the widow of Apple’s founder on Twitter attacked. Earlier than that was a Media report that Trump fell on a visit to France US troopers ought to have insulted badly.

that Trump fell on a visit to France ought to have insulted badly. To the France journey nonetheless grew to become new Particulars identified.

Washington – That appears like a name to mobbing: US President Donald Trump * has posted a tweet that reads in German: “Steve Jobs wouldn’t be glad if he knew that his widow was squandering the cash he inherited on a dying left-wing journal run by a booby (Goldberg) and FAKE NEWS and HATE unfold. Name her, write to her, let her know the way you’re feeling !!! “The widow of Apple *-Founder Steve Jobs * is Laurene Powell Jobs.

Steve Jobs wouldn’t be glad that his spouse is losing cash he left her on a failing Radical Left Journal that’s run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Name her, write her, let her know the way you’re feeling !!! https://t.co/wwuoP85bQE – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

What’s the prehistory? The US journal The Atlantic had printed an article that made waves about Trump calling US troopers killed in World Warfare II “idiots”.

The TV host Charlie Kirk had beforehand tweeted, the widow of the iPhone *-Essential have “not less than $ 500,000” to the Joe-Biden-Crew campaigning for the US election 2020 * donated – and tellingly added: “Do you know that you’ve got a majority stake within the Atlantic Heard? ”This provocation apparently pressed all buttons on Trump.

Billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs inherited his fortune after Apple founder’s demise in 2011. 2017 she purchased the New York Instances in response to the vast majority of shares within the US journal, which has been in existence for greater than 160 years The Atlantic. She is a supporter of the US Democrats and donated $ 2 million in 2016 to marketing campaign for the then Trump challenger Hillary Clinton. The famend US newspaper additionally reported on the present election marketing campaign donation to Biden New York Instances.

Trump’s sensational journey to France: is he an artwork lover? Attorneys have been below strain

To the France journey Trump, on which his “fool” remark is alleged to have fallen, has the information company Bloomberg in the meantime new ones Particulars delivered: As an alternative of 1 US army cemetery To go to, Trump stayed longer within the residence of the November 2018 go to US Ambassador to Paris held up. within the Lodge de Pontalba he admired a number of artworks – after which within the Air Pressure One Taken to Washington.

Trump’s spokesman Judd Deere confirmed the taking of the artworks. Trump took them to Washington to see them in a “outstanding” place within the White home exhibit, he informed the information company AFP. In line with the Bloomberg-Report, nonetheless, together with his spontaneous determination on the time, Trump undoubtedly supported frown taken care of. Attorneys of U.S. Division of State hurriedly checked whether or not he was even allowed to take the artworks with him. Nonetheless, they gave the inexperienced mild as a result of they’re already owned by the US authorities. In line with Bloomberg it was, amongst different issues, a portrait and a bust of US founding father Benjamin Franklin. (frs)

