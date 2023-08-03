Donald Trump will win the Republican primary and run for the presidency

Donald Trump will most likely win the Republican primary and run for President of the United States in 2024. This is a fact. Another aspect, however, not so sure is whether all the Republicans (tested by the facts) will vote for him and, above all, whether the law will allow it.

Also because the United States had never faced such a situation. That is, that of a former president formally accused of attempting to violate the will of the people in a presidential election, a serious charge indeed which overshadows all the others. The sword of Damocles of prison for the tycoon is surprisingly on his head. “The rule of law of American democracy is at stake in this accusation” comments Richard Hansen of the University of California-Los Angeles.

There is talk of six conspiracy theorists, including the former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani and the lawyer Sidney Powell. How, America must ask, can a politician suspected of this type of attack on the Constitution run again, and have non-negligible chances of winning, in elections?

Donald Trump floats like a cork in the middle of the tsunami

