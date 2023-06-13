Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

Former US President Donald Trump is expected in court in Miami today. The local police are prepared for the “worst”. The news ticker.

FRANKFURT/MIAMI – Yesterday afternoon (local time) Donald Trump’s plane landed at Miami Airport. The former American President is expected to appear before the federal district court in Miami today (June 13). The charges against him include embezzlement of highly classified government documents and obstruction of justice. The police are preparing with a large contingent for an escalation with angry Trump supporters.

Documents in Mar-a-Lago stashed in guest toilet: Trump is on trial in Miami

Trump faces multiple charges, including embezzling top-secret government documents and obstructing justice. He allegedly stole hundreds of classified documents from the White House and kept them in the powder room of his Mar-a-Lago, Florida residence. In early June already said Chief of Staff Meadows before the grand jury against Trump out of.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport aboard his private plane. © dpa/Rebecca Blackwell

Hearing in Miami: what threatens Trump in the worst case?

So today, Donald Trump is in court in Miami, where a first hearing will take place. A conviction could mean a long prison sentence for the ex-president.

“An eye for an eye”: Republicans mobilize supporters ahead of Trump trial

Even former Attorney General Bill Barr called the indictment released on Friday extremely incriminating. Despite apparently overwhelming evidence, Trump insists on his accusation of a “political witch hunt”. He accuses the “corrupt Biden administration”, i.e. the government Joe Biden, of “meddling in the elections at the highest level”. In an appearance before his supporters in Georgia on Saturday, Trump called Special Counsel Jack Smith a “scoundrel”, “mentally deranged” and a “Trump hater”. He claimed that the investigative authorities were a “sick nest of people” that “needs to be cleaned up,” including the The New Zurich Times reported.

Most Republicans, too, continue to cling to the claim that Trump is the victim of a “political witch hunt.” In doing so, they mobilize the base of their supporters. “We have now entered a phase of war. An eye for an eye,” Republican Congressman Andy Biggs tweeted.

Donald Trump in Miami – police fear violence at demos

Trump’s rhetoric and that of his supporters brings back memories of his speech on January 6, 2021, just before the storming of the Capitol. The city of Miami has therefore prepared an extensive security presence for the court date of the former president. At a press conference, police chief Manny Morales said according to reports from the Mirror: “We take this event very seriously. We know things could take a turn for the worst, but that’s not Miami’s way.” He stressed that the security forces are ready and can ensure that the situation does not escalate. (ulha)