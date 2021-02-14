The verdict fell on Saturday February 13. Donald Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial, as elected Democrats held him responsible for the assault on his supporters on Capitol Hill on January 6. The latter accused him of “inciting an insurrection”. The former President of the United States had, a few days before the events, declared: “We are going to walk to the Capitol.” After a day of twists and turns, he was finally acquitted by the Republicans, the majority in the Senate. He will therefore be able to run again in 2024.

The political scientist and specialist of the United States, Nicole Bacharan, was the guest of the 23h of franceinfo. “There were no surprises in this acquittal, 17 Republicans would have had to let go. The surprise is that there were seven. The party is very divided, she analyzed. Republicans who voted to condemn him put forward the protection of the country and the Constitution, and the fact that he broke his oath. The others ruled this trial unconstitutional, as the president could not be removed because he was no longer in office. “ Finally, on her future, Nicole Bacharan believes that “everything is open, he can say that he has had enough, he can want to keep his grip on the party or decide to create a new one”.