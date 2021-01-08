In the United States, the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives plans to table Monday, January 11 the articles of an impeachment procedure against Donald Trump, after the riots carried out on Wednesday by supporters of the outgoing president on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic parliamentarians want “make Donald Trump ineligible so that he is not there in 2024”, explained Friday on franceinfo Jean-Eric Branaa, specialist in the United States, lecturer at the University Assas-Paris II.

franceinfo: Why do the Democrats want to make Donald Trump leave just days before the handover?

Jean-Eric Branaa: You have to look at what happened. A representative of one branch of Congress, the executive, the President of the United States, called for tackling another branch of Congress, the Capitol. We can’t let it go. It’s the worst of the worst. We are in the very destruction of this republic which was built by a revolution with the idea that men could live together, on condition that they have precisely these three branches of power which allow this life together and this democracy. This is what Democrats today want to restore: the power of Congress, its honor and above all the balance between the three branches that make their Constitution can continue to be revered by all Americans and allow them to live together and to continue to go a long way without tearing each other apart.

Twelve days before the inauguration ceremony, can the Democrats’ operation be successful?

It can be successful because, in reality, we talk a lot about the 12 days. But if it is an “impeachment”. There are many instances in American history where “impeachment” has gone beyond the mandate of the accused. The whole procedure is disciplinary. She’s supposed to right a wrong. The harm does not stop because the person has completed their term. We recently had a judge who was tried almost at the end of his term. He resigned the same day he was arraigned. The process continued because what Congress wanted at the time was to make him ineligible. And this is what parliamentarians have in mind at the moment in the United States, is to make Donald Trump ineligible so that he is not there in 2024.

What situation do you think Donald Trump is in today? Is he really isolated?

Yes, it is totally isolated. We can see it is falling apart on all sides. Resignations are raining. We are at 14 or 15 at the last count. There will be even more in the administration and then in the ministers, even if there are a lot of calls for ministers to stay in place, for the administration to run until January 20. But it is true that many do not want to see their name attached to this president. Now she’s really someone you don’t want to approach anymore.

Donald Trump also announced that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden. The president-elect told him that was a good thing.

Joe Biden even added that “For once, we agree. It’s a good idea that he doesn’t come”. But the Constitution does not provide for the former president to be there to shake hands with the new one. But in reality, it’s been like this since the beginning of the republic, since John Adams was beaten by Jefferson. They were two enemy brothers from opposite camps. And at that time, at the first investiture, when they hated each other dearly, it happened in calm, in peace. It was really a sign that this democracy was working.

The functioning of Donald Trump is not associated with a democratic functioning. This is what many criticize him from the start. He did not understand the Constitution. Jean-Eric Branaa to franceinfo

It is very regrettable. It will remain a real stain in history, this completely failed, completely chaotic exit from mandate and which tarnishes the image of democracy.