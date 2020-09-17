US President Donald Trump has identified India and 20 other countries as major producers of illegal drugs. Trump has also described them as narcotics transit countries. Trump also emphasized that his administration was fighting an unprecedented scale against drug-related criminal organizations and their supporters.Trump also noted the apparent failure to comply with his obligations under international drug dealing agreements during the last 12 months of the Nicolas Maduro regime in Bolivia and Venezuela. “The inclusion of a country in the list mentioned does not necessarily reflect its government’s level of action against narcotics or cooperation with the United States,” Trump said.

Venezuela’s dictator targeted

He said that Afghanistan, India, the Bahamas, Bayliss, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, etc. are the major narcotics transit or illegal narcotics producing countries. Trump alleged that Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolas Maduro, is the greatest leader of this hemisphere. He said, “President Ivan Duke and his government in Colombia are strong US partners. Colombian police and military forces have shown great bravery and commitment by targeting high level drug traffickers and eradicating cocoa. ‘

‘Overproduction in Peru’‘

Nevertheless, cocoa cultivation and cocaine production remain at unacceptably high levels, Trump said. Trump has expressed concern that cocoa cultivation and cocaine production are at historic heights in Peru, another American ally. He said, “Peru is a valuable law enforcement partner of the United States and has shown continued commitment to fight against all aspects of the drug trade.”

Mexico steps up: Trump

He said that Mexico should clearly demonstrate its commitment to end the ‘cartel’ and their criminal enterprises and protect the lives of the citizens of Mexico and America who have been endangered by these groups. ‘ He said, “The government of Mexico must accept the dangerous trend of fentanyl production in its region.”