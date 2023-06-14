Donald Trump greets his guests at a fundraiser this Tuesday in Bedminster, New Jersey. ED JONES (AFP)

The first former US president to be indicted on federal criminal charges shows no sign of discouragement after conceding the second indictment in just over a month. After the one in New York for the stormy daniels case -the payment of black money to silence an extramarital affair-, the Republican has been accused this Tuesday morning in Miami of revealing secrets and obstruction of justice, among the 37 crimes attributed to him, legally more serious than the of the previous case, but politically indiscernible, given that each judicial setback seems to propel his candidacy for re-election in 2024.

Hours after pleading not guilty, the tycoon took advantage of a fundraising event to denounce the accusation, calling it an “abominable abuse of power” and “electoral interference”; to attack the Democrats for, in his opinion, doing the same as him or even worse things – he invoked Hillary Clinton, but also called Joe Biden corrupt – and reaffirming his right to keep the classified material that gave rise to the accusation: “I have every right to have those documents.” He also confirmed his intention to reach the White House next year, although he faces charges that could send him to prison for life, and to take revenge on the Democrats if he succeeds: “I am going to appoint a special prosecutor to persecute Biden if I’m elected,” he threatened. It was an unusually short speech, somewhat muted compared to other more energetic occasions.

The scene of the relief has been his golf club in Bedminster (New Jersey), a prominent place in the federal indictment -it appears in two key incidents mentioned in the summary of special prosecutor Jack Smith, to whom Trump also directed his darts-, and where an event was held this afternoon for VIP donors, including businessman and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, the plumber and luxury operator Kash Patel and Andrew Giuliani, son of his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani. While his wife, Melania, spent the day in New York away from the media and judicial din, Trump arrived at Bedminster at around eight thirty in the evening: the caravan of vehicles entered the premises while it sounded on the loudspeakers Suspicious Mindby Elvis Presley. As in April, the tycoon made a virtue of his displeasure, trying to monetize the new accusation in support and donations, just as he had done throughout the day, with emails to his supporters asking for money and bombastic posts on Truth Social, his own social network.

The courtyard of the Bedminster club welcomed dozens of folding chairs arranged for the select guests, many of them long-shouldered, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm typical of great occasions. Judging by the polls, the victimhood flag is working for him: Republican voters remain overwhelmingly loyal to Trump despite his charges and the other lawsuits he faces, according to the latest polls. In a CBS survey published Sunday, 61% of respondents said the impeachment will not change their minds about the GOP’s favorite 2024 primary candidate, while 80% consider political office. Less partisan polls, like the one cooked up by journalists and columnists for The New York Timesalso show Trump ahead of his rivals in the primaries, with 8.2 points, two more than his immediate competitor, Ron DeSantis.

However, as his attorney general, Bill Barr, said this weekend, even if only half of the charges brought against him today in Miami were true, the Republican would already be “fried.” But if the 34 charges of falsifying business records that the Manhattan prosecutor indicted against him in April managed to unify many Republicans around Trump, the 37 presented this Tuesday in Miami could have the same effect among his faithful, and especially among those gathered. tonight in Bedminster. The federal impeachment, which at least 60% of the Republican electorate considers political in nature, may further galvanize the forces.

Although Trump has been criminally charged, he is not barred from running for or taking office, even if convicted. Trump being what he is, his former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, warned Tuesday, “she’s going to double, triple her bet. He is going to raise funds. He is going to play the victim”. As she demonstrated her, in scent of multitudes, at Bedminster. The policy of denying reality reached its culmination when the former president recounted: “Many people have asked me why I had those boxes [de documentos]What did you want them for? The boxes, she explained, “contained all kinds of personal effects, shirts and shoes.”

