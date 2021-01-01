Donald Trump wants to move into his Mar-a-Lago residence after his time in the White House. His neighbors there turned on a lawyer.

Update from January 1st, 3:25 p.m .: There is fear in Trump’s neighborhood. Will be the outgoing US President Mar-a-Lago Resort in a “MAGA headquarters” transform? Apparently some of his neighbors fear this: inside Palm Beach. Because Donald Trump and First Lady Melania plan to settle there permanently. Even if there is currently a quarrel between the couple. Trump was apparently not at all happy with the renovations of his wife Melania.

Nevertheless, it could soon be: Home Sweet Home in for the Trumps Mar-a-Lago. Rumors go around Donald Trump plan a new domicile in Palm Beach to acquire. The neighborhood feared loudly Politico well that not only will the ex-president live next door soon. But his family, loyalists and conservative media who could follow their “president into exile”.

Donald Trump’s “Winter White House”: Mar-a-Lago luxury property – neighborhood doesn’t want it

First report from December 16, 12.20 p.m .: Palm Beach / Florida – Donald Trump has the White House lost. The electors have Joe Biden on December 15th officially as the winner the US election 2020 approved. High-ranking Republicans then recognized Biden’s victory. Including the Republican majority leaders in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, who held back for a long time. The defeat of Trump seems to be slowly becoming clear to everyone – except for the loser himself. Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday night that it was too early to give up – just under a month before Biden’s inauguration, on January 20, 2021. But Donald Trump must have the seat of government in Washington leave soon, that’s for sure. A another white house but is now also on the brink.

“Winter White House” – that’s what Trump calls his 118 room luxury property Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump bought the property for $ 5 million in the 1980s, when he was still Building contractor in New York. After moving out of the Washington “White House” Trump his “Winter White House” as future place of residence have chosen. And First Lady Melania already busy packing the bags. So much for the plan – in which his neighbors do not want to participate. You’d think that 118 rooms would be enough to avoid neighbors, but that’s probably not the case. Former US presidents also have to deal with it Neighborhood disputes deal with.

Official letter: Mar-a-Lago neighbors don’t want Trump as neighbors

As the Washington Post reported, was Tuesday morning (local time), December 15, 2020 official letter to the city Palm Beach as well as the intelligence the United States cleverly. The letter is therefore from the DeMoss family, which runs an international missionary fund, were written on behalf of all neighbors. There is talk of one User agreement, which Trump is said to have signed in the early 1990s when he converted what was then a private residence into a private club. Among other things, this agreement stipulated that the 74-year-old was never allowed to use the property permanently as a place of residence. The neighbors have been worried for years potential disturbances and traffic chaos.

I think the Monopoly solution would be nice here too. “Don’t go over it, go straight to jail!” Mar-a-Lago seems to be disappearing too. https://t.co/zrM5V5IJLc – Feel happiness NRW 🏡 (@glueckfuehlen) December 16, 2020

Neighborhood dispute: Trump vs. Mar-a-Lago neighbors in Palm Beach

In the official letter the Lawyer for the Mar-a-Lago neighbors the town Palm Beach as well as the intelligence now to Donald Trump To remind of this agreement in order to “avoid an embarrassing situation”. The Mayor of Palm Beach has not yet commented, nor has a spokesman for the White house. The neighborhood dispute so is not yet settled. Donald Trump could therefore the first president in the history of the United States be that not just one White House, but lost two White Houses. (live)

