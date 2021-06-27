Donald Trump is already in the campaign and this Saturday, in Ohio, he had in his first big rally since leaving the White House in support of a Republican candidate for Congress with a view to next year’s congressional elections.

Banished from social media after spreading fake news and encouraging the deadly assault on the Capitol on January 6, Trump appears at campaign events to support Republican candidates and keep in touch with his followers.

However, the controversial former president avoids giving definitions about his future although he is eager to regain prominence on the political scene.

In his 90-minute speech at a fairground in Ohio this Saturday he made no clear mention of the possibility of seeking a new term, even as the crowd chanted “Four more years! Four more years! “

“We may have to win for the third time. It is possible, “the tycoon slipped to renew his complaint for alleged fraud in the November elections of last year that enshrined Joe Biden.

Precisely, the current president of the United States and the Democrats were the target of his criticism. “Joe Biden is destroying our nation before our very eyes, “he said, insisting on calling the Democratic government” catastrophic. “

It was in this context that the businessman urged voters to back the conservatives, now with the slogan “Save America” ​​or “Save America”.

“We will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and We’ll get America back, and we’ll do it soon“he harangued in front of a crowd in Wellington, Ohio.

Trump mentioned other issues (immigration, crime, the right to bear arms, Afghanistan, Iran), going from one to another, as usual.

Former President Donald Trump at his first campaign rally. Photo: AFP

So far, Trump has made two major speeches since leaving the White House in January. The last one was earlier this month, in North Carolina, where he had already stated: “We are going to regain the Senate, to regain the House, we are going to regain the White House and sooner than you think and it’s really going to be something special “.

However, the atmosphere in which this Saturday’s rally took place was nothing like that of its famous outdoor events. The thousands of people who came to Wellington were excited, but they weren’t as raucous as is customary at Trump rallies.

One of the purposes of the former president’s participation was to support the candidacy of Max miller, a former White House adviser, who would face Rep. Anthony González, one of the ten conservatives in the Lower House who voted to impeach Trump for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6, in the one that died five people.

Likewise, the tycoon supports Kelly Tshibaka, a candidate for the Senate from Alaska and an opponent of Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted in favor of condemning Trump for the assault on the heart of American democracy.

What is clear is that Trump intends to remain decisive in a Republican Party that next year will try to regain control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In particular, he has shown his willingness to help candidates who support his Make America Great Again (MAGA, or “Make America Great Again”) movement.

During the event, many followers were seen wearing T-shirts with slogans such as “Trump 2024: because America can never be too big. “

The 75-year-old Trump has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the presidency three weeks after the deadly January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

The House of Representatives indicted Trump for inciting the insurrection. A dozen Republicans joined the Democrats, but the tycoon was acquitted by the Senate. It was his second impeachment trial.

Trump’s Political Action Committee maintains that the Ohio rally marks the first of many appearances by the former president “in support of candidates and causes that advance the MAGA agenda and the achievements of the (previous) administration.”

Ohio has been one of the nation’s top “hinge states” for the past century. But after voting twice for Barack Obama, he elected Republicans, opting for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

This week, Trump’s PAC announced that it will hold a grand event, with fireworks, in Sarasota, Florida on July 3, one day before the Independence Day holiday.

The former president will travel to Texas on Wednesday to visit the border area with Mexico and take up the issue of illegal immigration, one of the central issues of his presidency.

With information from AFP

