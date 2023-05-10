Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Donald Trump has to pay millions of dollars in compensation after his trial – that’s what a jury in New York decided.

New York – Ex-US President donald trump has to pay millions of dollars in compensation for a sexual assault. That was decided by a grand jury on Tuesday (May 9) in New York, as a dpa-Reporters reported from the courtroom.

The jury in the civil trial against the ousted US President came to the conclusion that Trump sexually abused the now 79-year-old E. Jean Carroll almost 30 years ago and when the allegations became public in 2019, slandered him. However, the allegation of rape was dismissed.

Trump’s lawyer announced an appeal a little later. “He’s ready to move on. He will fight it on appeal,” attorney Joseph Tacopina said of his client outside the courthouse. Tacopina said he welcomed the dismissal of the civil rape lawsuit. However, the judgment was inconsistent – the court was also biased.

President Trump, who was voted out of office, has to pay millions in damages to journalist E. Jean Carroll for sexual abuse and defamation. © Spencer Platt/afp

Sexual abuse and defamation: verdict against Donald Trump

The journalist who long worked as a columnist for the women’s magazine ell Trump accuses him of raping her in late 1995 or early 1996 in the dressing room of the New York luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman. She only made this accusation public in 2019, and the process only began in April 2023 – a few weeks ago.

Carroll presented her allegations in a book. Trump called her a liar and emphasized that the journalist was not “his type”, Carroll then sued the then US President for defamation. A second lawsuit was later filed for the alleged rape itself and again for defamation.

Trump’s verdict: $5 million in damages

The jury’s verdict means that Trump will have to pay damages of five million dollars (around 4.5 million euros). It remains to be seen whether the process will harm him when he plans to run again in the US presidential elections.

Trump himself described Tuesday’s verdict on his online platform Truth Social as a “disgrace” and “the continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”. Looking at Carroll, the 76-year-old explained republican: “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is.”

In this context, however, an embarrassing mistake made by Trump during an interrogation on the matter sheds a special light on the matter. As the AFP news agency reports, Trump is said to have confused Carroll with his then-wife Marla Maples in a photo from the 1990s. This weakens his defense strategy that Carroll is not his “type” at all. (saka with dpa/AFP)