In search of Hungary: Donald Trump reveals geographical weaknesses. © IAN MAULE/afp

The former US president praises Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, but once again reveals geographical weaknesses.

Sioux City – Maybe someone should Donald Trump get a map map. Less than a week after the former US president Hungary and the Türkiye confused and called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán the leader of Turkey, Trump completely misjudged Hungary’s borders, like Politico reported.

“Has anyone ever heard of Viktor Orbán? He is the head of Hungary. Hungary borders both Ukraine as well as Russia” Trump said on Sunday (October 31) at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa.

Donald Trump draws false boundaries

This time, Trump assigned the head of state to the correct country, but Hungary does not border Russia. The countries are about 1,000 kilometers apart at their closest point. After all: Hungary already has a border with Ukraine.

The love story between Trump and Orbán is not new, but the relationship has blossomed recently amid Orbán’s isolation on the European stage.

On Sunday, Trump called Orbán a “very powerful actor” and a “very tough guy” and praised the Hungarian leader for not allowing migrants into his country. In return, Orbán has supported Trump’s campaign and even wears the Republican candidate’s merchandise online.

Donald Trump thanks the people of the wrong city

The Hungarian head of government repeatedly criticizes the EU. He recently compared it to the former Soviet Union and called Brussels a “bad contemporary parody.” He is also blocking further aid worth billions for Ukraine and in return wants to release 13 billion euros for Hungary EU frozen in the dispute over the rule of law.

Despite his close friendship with Orbán, Trump does not seem to know exactly where his ally’s country is. But the Hungarian shouldn’t take this personally – Trump’s geographical weakness is not limited to Hungary. When Trump took the stage for his speech on Sunday, the former president thanked him USA to the people of Sioux Falls.

Unfortunately he wasn’t in Sioux Falls, which is in South Dakota, but in Sioux City in the state of Iowa. (skr)