Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump paid tribute to him on the side of the road that led him to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., Wednesday, January 20, as Joe Biden was invested 46th president the United States. “This is my president forever and for 2024”, Exclaims a fan. “It’s a lot of emotion, a lot of emotion. this man, he gave everything for the american people”, Describes another.

Three hours earlier, in Washington, Donald Trump and his wife left the White House for good, aboard the Marine One helicopter. Direction the military base of Saint-Andrews, for the last speech of the outgoing president. “It’s just a goodbye. We love you, we will come back, one way or another”, Clarified Donald Trump.

The JT

The other subjects of the news