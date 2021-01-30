They resorted to violence to keep Donald Trump in office. Now the most prominent face of the Capitol rioters has turned against Trump.

Scheduled for January 6, 2021 Donald Trump incited violence against protesters in Washington DC.

incited violence against protesters in Washington DC. On Conspiracy theorists , who stormed the Capitol, now surprisingly changes sides.

, who stormed the Capitol, now surprisingly changes sides. He had expected something different from Trump.

Washington DC – As of January 6, 2021 a horde of Protesters stormed the US Capitol, the face went off Jacob Anthony Chansley around the world. The man who also got the name Jake Angeli used, was there in the first row as supporters of the elected president violence access to houses of Parliament procured. It was a crazy picture of a shirtless man, bison horns and a painted face, marching through the sanctuary of American politics. For some he is the “shaman”, for others the “bison man” from the Capitol. What is certain is that it has become a symbol of the chaos that had struck the capital Washington DC.

Chansley wanted nothing more than most of the others that day Rioters. Donald Trump should stay in office because there were and are Americans who believe Trump’s story of the great election fraud. The Arizona man is considered a supporter of the conspiracy theorists of QAnon and as far-right activist. But the president he fought for at the time has now evidently become his enemy.

Impeachment of Donald Trump: “Shaman” from the Capitol wants to testify against him

The situation is suddenly on its head. In the ongoing proceedings for a Impeachment by Donald Trump, Jacob Chansley now wants to testify against the ex-president. So he’s cooperating with the Congress that he attacked to force Trump to remain in office.

Chansley has already commented on the acts to the US media and showed no remorse. His sudden problem with Trump is based on what the outgoing president failed to do in his final days in office. Chansleys Lawyer announced that his client feels cheated because Donald Trump does not pardon for the rioters. In fact, it was a very publicized question whether that US President brought by this privilege would make it to his followers before another Prosecution to protect. In the end, Trump did without it and now has a new prominent opponent.

What else is impeachment against Donald Trump about?

Impeachment is no longer about ending Trump’s presidency. But it is very much about giving him a Re-election to refuse if he wants to become US president again. He is accused of inciting the demonstrators to their actions.

in the US Senate the final decision on impeachment must be made. But almost all Republican senators there opposed the process. The process is not constitutional because Trump is no longer in office. The Democrats have a slim majority, but for impeachment it needs the votes of two thirds of the senators The statement of a Trump supporter confirming allegations against the ex-president could, against this background, also change the position of the republican influence. (rm)