Former US President Donald Trump believes he is miraculously alive after the attack he suffered inAt a rally last Saturday He added that “he should be dead,” in his first interview with The New York Post since the attack.

“The doctor at the hospital said he had never seen anything like it, he called it a miracle,” the former president explained, with part of his head still bandaged from the wounds he received after the attack, in exclusive statements to the New York newspaper.

He said he was saved by turning slightly to the right to read a graphic about migration, which caused the shot to hit his ear.

A Donald Trump who appeared “grateful and at times defiant,” according to the newspaper, said that “I was supposed to be dead,” he said, recalling the moment his attacker shot him at a Republican campaign rally.

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

The former president shared the “surreal experience” that nearly ended his life during an interview aboard his private plane on the way to Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention that will confirm him as presidential candidate begins on Monday.

“He’s not supposed to be here, he’s supposed to be dead,” Trump told the Post reporter.



Trump was holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when he was hit by a bullet in the right ear. One person was killed, two were injured and the attacker, who fired from outside the premises, was shot dead by the police.

The FBI confirmed that the perpetrator of the attack, Thomas Crooks, 20, acted alone and shot the former president from a rooftop using an AR-15 rifle that had been legally purchased by his father.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Crooks, who was shot dead by Secret Service agents just seconds after opening fire on Trump, was a registered Republican voter.

Trump wanted to continue the rally after the attack

During the interview, the Republican candidate added that as Secret Service agents led him away from the scene where he was attacked, He still wanted to continue speaking to his followers, but the officers told him it was not safe and that they had to take him to a hospital.

He said he was “amazed” at how officers came flying in like linebackers when the shooting began and unbuttoned his long-sleeved white shirt to reveal a large bruise on his right forearm.

The Post notes that the former president also cleared up a mystery about his shoes. In video of the shooting and the aftermath, as officers tried to rush him off the stage for safety, he can be heard saying, “Hold on, I want my shoes.”

As he explained in the interview, “the officers hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and they were squeezing me,” he said, smiling.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on the floor. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Trump also praised Secret Service personnel for their heroic actions and lauded them for taking down the shooter, which was perched on a roof about 130 meters from the stage where Trump was speaking.

“They took him out with a shot right between the eyes,” the former president said, pointing to the bridge of his nose at the interviewer. “They did a fantastic job,” he reiterated. “It’s surreal for all of us.”



Trump also referred to the incredible photo of him raising his fist and saying “Fight” three times as officers tried to remove him from the stage and put him in an armored SUV.

“A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “They’re right and I didn’t die. Normally you have to die to have an iconic photo.”

He added: “I just wanted to keep talking, but I just got shot.”

Trump will be officially announced as the Republican candidate

For now, Donald Trump returns to the arena this Monday, as the star of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where his bases, still shocked by the attack, They will officially proclaim him as a candidate for the presidential election in November.

The 78-year-old former president is the Republican hope to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden and return to the White House.

Trump will be anointed by some 50,000 Republicans at a four-day rally on the shores of Lake Michigan, culminating in his acceptance speech on Thursday.

Security is being tightened at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Trump could announce his vice presidential running mate on Monday, a decision that could influence the remainder of the campaign.

For the moment, the attempted murder he suffered on Saturday in Pennsylvania, where he was wounded in the right ear, continues to attract attention.

Trump, who arrived Sunday in Milwaukee, the largest city in Wisconsin, with a population of 570,000, said no shooter would change his route.

Following the violence, everyone is waiting for Trump’s acceptance speech, which, according to some media, could be softer in language, after having seen death up close.

In fact, several of his supporters in Milwaukee have called for unity and an end to the mutual insults between Republicans and Democrats.