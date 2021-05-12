Former President Donald Trump gave a resounding demonstration on Wednesday that he remains the absolute owner of the Republican Party of the United States: the group voted to expel from the party leadership Liz Cheney, who was one of the few who had dared to criticize the tycoon saying that the elections of last November had been stolen from him.

The decision was made by show of hands and behind closed doors and it transpired that it was overwhelmingly against the legislator, daughter of former vice president George Bush, who was the third party leader in the House of Representatives.

The move represents a huge departure from a similar challenge she faced in February, when she won without a hitch. And it also marks the first time in decades that a leader of the Republican Party is hit with a formal vote from his colleagues in the middle of the term.

Lawmakers ousted Liz Cheney from the party leadership. Photo: EFE

But everything is different in the Trump era, which is still pulling the strings of the party. The former president was not present at the vote, but everyone knew that they had to align with him because if they did not fall for what today is unforgivable in the Grand Old Party: criticize the tycoon narrative, who swears that Joe Biden won the November election and that there was fraud, when in fact all the evidence showed that it was not.

“The problem is that you cannot have a leader who continually cites the Democratic arguments,” said Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, an ally of the former president. “You cannot have a leader who has 90% of his positions in favor of the opposition.”

Just 30 minutes before the meeting began, Trump sent a clear written message to lawmakers, which finished sealing the vote. With his classic tone that does not meet less subtlety, the former president noted: “The Republicans in the House of Representatives today have a great opportunity to get rid of a poor leader, a great promoter of the Democratic agenda, a warmonger and a person absolutely without personality or heart ”, He said.

Amid the attacks, Cheney tried to defend himself. In a speech Tuesday night, he made clear that his departure will not stop him from continuing to speak out about Trump’s lies about the election.

“Today, we are faced with a threat the United States has never seen before. A former president who sparked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was successful. Stolen. It risks inciting more violence, “Cheney said.

“Remaining silent and ignoring the lie encourages the liar. I will not participate in that,” added. “I will not sit and watch in silence as others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”

As soon as the result of the vote was known, Cheney told the press that he plans to “Lead the fight” for getting a “strong” Republican Party in the future and stressed that he will do everything in his power so that Trump “Don’t go near the Oval Office again”. He added that his party should make sure to elect someone who is committed to the Constitution as its leader and next candidate for the Presidency, something that does not happen, in his opinion, in the case of Trump.

The former president continues in his residence from Mar a Lago, in Florida, with social networks blocked, but constantly meeting with party figures and still showing that he holds power.

Despite having lost the elections, the former president received about 75 million votes (a historic figure for a defeated candidate) and yearns to return to the electoral arena. While he has not formally said whether he will run for president again in 2024, it is clear that he wants to have a strong influence on next year’s legislatures and then see what the future holds.

But it is far from continuing the tradition of former US presidents who, after leaving the White House, dedicate themselves to writing books or managing foundations.

Washington. Correspondent