Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillmann and Franziska Schwarz

Split

An interview on Fox News should be a home game for Donald Trump. But moderator Bret Baier has other plans and takes on the ex-president.

Washington DC – An interview is usually included donald trump on FoxNews according to the following pattern: a moderator like Sean Hannity or his colleague Laura Ingraham put honey on the lips of the former US President, while Trump, in turn, is allowed to spread his tale of election fraud undisturbed. Then they gossip together about the US President Joe Biden and inventing achievements of the Trump administration.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is fierce View photo gallery

But this time it was different and Donald Trump should have been surprised. Moderator Bret Baier confronted the former head of state with critical questions and a list of former employees with whom Trump has since fallen out. This includes:

Mike PenceTrump’s former vice president and now his opponent in the primary republican.

Nikki Haleyformer United States Ambassador to the United Nations appointed by Trump, now also Trump’s competitor.

John Kelly, former White House chief of staff, says Trump is actually “born with a small brain”.

Mick Mulvaney, Kelly’s successor in the White House, or as Trump now calls him: “A born loser”.

Mike Pompeo, Trump’s ex-Secretary of State and now his declared opponent.

John Bolton, security adviser in Trump’s White House, is now one of the ex-president’s harshest critics.

Bill Barr, Trump’s then Attorney General, whom Trump recently called a “cowardly swine.”

Fox News host Bret Baier confronts ex-US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump reacted as expected to the criticism: “By all [Namen]which you said, come ten who love us.”

But not only his selection of personnel came up in the interview with Fox News. Donald Trump also had to put up with critical questions about his handling of secret documents, which had even brought charges against the ex-president recently.

Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign event © ED JONES/afp

Republican leaders criticize Trump in document affair

After the impeachment against Trump, several Republican leaders Trump’s handling of classified information criticized. In the most important political talk shows on Sunday (June 18), Trump’s former Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, harshly criticized his ex-boss, but Republican presidential candidates such as Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson also criticized Trump’s behavior.

Incidentally, Baier touched Trump on another point in the interview: he asked him how he planned to win back voters in the suburbs who had turned their backs on the Republicans. “First of all, I won in 2020,” was Trump’s reply – but Baier did not accept that and corrected him immediately. Trump continues to spread the false claim that he lost the 2020 presidential election to Biden through massive voter fraud.

The comments came in sharp contrast to comments from many Republican lawmakers who had defended Trump or dismissed criticism of him.