US President Donald Trump has been found to be Corona positive. Wishing him a quick recovery around the world. Meanwhile, Team India’s former explosive batsman Virender Sehwag has given President Trump a special recipe to deal with the disease from Kovid (Donald Trump Covid 19 Positive).Virender Sehwag, known for his sneaky style on social media, has given President Trump a fun blessing to tackle Kovid-19. Sehwag has shared a picture in Ashirwad style on Facebook wearing a yellow robe like saints and wearing a garland of Rudraksha in his hands and neck.

Trump ko Covid se nipatne ke liye Baba Sehwag ka aashirwad.Go Corona Go Corona Go Posted by Virender sehwag on Friday, 2 October 2020



Sharing this picture, Veeru wrote on his Facebook wall, ‘Baba Sehwag’s blessings to Trump for dealing with Kovid. Go corona, go corona go. ‘

Within minutes, this funny post of Sehwag went viral on the internet. In less than an hour, more than one lakh people have liked this post of Baba Sehwag and thousands of fans have commented and shared it.

On Friday, Donald Trump himself informed from his Twitter handle that he and his wife Melania Trump have been found to be Kovid-19 positive. Both have placed themselves in isolation.