North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in a message sent to Kovid-19-afflicted US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on Saturday, wished him speedy recovery. This information was given in the government media. The Korean Central News Agency reported, “They hope that both will recover from the illness as soon as possible.” He hoped that he would definitely recover from this disease. They have sent best wishes to the Trump couple. “

Trump said on Friday that he and his wife had been infected with the corona virus. On receiving information about Trump’s suffering from Kovid-19, the leaders of the world sent him best wishes for his speedy recovery.

After North Korea tested several high-capacity missiles in 2017, the relationship between Kim and Trump was very close and the two threatened each other. Kim approached the US leader for a sudden dialogue in 2018, and after that the two leaders met three times in the same year. It was the first meeting of an American president with a North Korean leader since the 1950-53 Koryoi War.

Their meetings, however, did not seem to be of much benefit and the second round of top talks between them in Vietnam ended without significant progress as the two disagreed over the North Korea ban.

