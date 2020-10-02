US President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Corona have been found positive. With the deadly virus reaching the head of the world’s most powerful country, everyone is in a hurry. However, the Chinese media is not deterred by taunting this too. The editor of the Chinese propaganda newspaper Global Times has tweeted that Trump and his wife have paid the price to underestimate the Kovid-19. On this, people on Twitter have responded to him that China should not talk like that which is hiding the epidemic.Global Times editor Hu Shijin tweeted after Trump found Corona positive, “President Trump and the First Lady paid the price of gambling for taking the Kovid-19 less seriously.” This news is showing the dangerous level of epidemic in America. This will present a negative image of America and Trump and may affect their re-election.

Trump is an attacker on China

With the Corona epidemic spreading to the world, Donald Trump started attacking China. He alleged that China, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), hid the information about the virus from the world, killing millions of people. Trump and his home secretary Mike Pompeio called Corona even as far as China and the Wuhan virus. At the same time, a few days ago, the famous journalist Bob Woodward’s book claimed that Trump had hidden the seriousness of the virus from the country.