The news of Alexei Navalny's death caused horror, but someone remained silent. For this, Donald Trump received harsh criticism from his opponent.

Bamberg – The news of Alexei Navalny’s death shocked the world. While in Russia's bizarre reactions to the death of Alexei Navalny followed, politicians appeared extremely tense and demanded, among other things, a reaction to the alleged main culprit at the Siko in Munich: Vladimir Putin, his most famous critic for his prison camp ordeal should be responsible.

Donald Trump remains silent after Alexei Navalny's death: Republican Haley takes a swipe

But someone who is otherwise at a loss for a word has so far remained silent. Donald Trump has not yet commented on the death of Navalny, whose fellow inmate reported “unbelievable madness”. And this is exactly where the Republican US presidential candidate Nikki Haley starts criticizing her internal party rival.

She attacks the former US president sharply because of his lack of reaction to the death of the prominent Russian Kremlin critic. “Either he's on Putin's side and thinks it's cool that Putin murdered one of his political opponents, or he just doesn't think it's that important,” Haley told the television station on Sunday ABC. Both would be “worrying” and problematic, emphasized the former US ambassador to the United Nations.

After the death of Alexei Navalny: Donald Trump under criticism – campaign team only refers to online post

Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died suddenly on Friday in a prison camp in the Arctic Circle at the age of 47. Numerous Western politicians blame the Russian leadership and Putin himself for the death of his prominent opponent, including US President Joe Biden.

Former President Trump, on the other hand, has not said a word about Navalny's death in several public appearances since Friday. When asked for comment, Trump's campaign team simply referred to a post on its Truth Social online service that said the United States was “no longer respected because we have an incompetent president who is weak and doesn't understand what the world thinks.” “. Navalny was not mentioned in the article, nor was Russia or Putin.

Haley criticizes Trump after Navalny's death: On the side of “a guy who kills his opponents”

A week earlier, Trump, who has to pay a mega fine after a court ruling, said at a campaign appearance that he would not come to the aid of NATO members in the event of a Russian attack if their defense spending was below NATO targets. Instead, he would even encourage Russia to “do whatever it wants with them.” While Trump apparently already has plans to restructure NATO, the statement sparked international outrage.

“All he did at that moment was to strengthen Putin,” criticized Haley, who, like Trump, is running for the US Republican presidential nomination. “He sided with a guy who kills his political opponents, he sided with a guy who arrested American journalists and held them hostage, and he sided with a guy who… “I want to make one thing clear to the Russian people: 'Don't challenge me in the next election, otherwise the same thing will happen to you'.” (with material from afp)