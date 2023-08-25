Trump went through jail arrest and was released on $200,000 bail

Former US President Donald Trump flew to Atlanta on Thursday, August 24, to surrender to local authorities as part of a case of interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Along with his advisers, the former American leader had a brief meeting aboard his plane with new lawyer Steven Sadow. He then exited the plane and thanked the reporters before getting into the car before driving to the Fulton County Jail.

Trump’s arrest

Upon arrival at the prison, Trump was taken into custody and registered on the prison rolls. The arrest was formal. The former president was released on $200,000 bail pending trial. Trump was in prison for about 20 minutes, after which his cortege went to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Later, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released what it called a mugshot, the official prison photo of Donald Trump. The ex-President of the United States became the first in the history of the country the head of state – former or current – who was photographed during his arrest. On the previous three occasions, Trump was not photographed during his arrest.

At the same time, the main physical parameters of Trump became public – they were disclosed in the records of the prison. In particular, it became known that the weight of the former president is 97.5 kilograms with a height of 190.5 centimeters. Trump is described as white, blue-eyed, blond, or has reddish hair—literally, “strawberry” in color. The documentation also mentions his Florida address, incriminated articles, and bail amounts.

Reaction to what happened

After going through the arrest process, Trump ridiculed what had happened. He expressed his position to journalists before boarding his plane.

What happened here is a parody of justice. I didn’t do anything wrong Donald Trump ex-President of the USA

After that, the former American president published for the first time since 2021 fast on the social network X (formerly Twitter) – he posted his prison picture, adding to the photo the inscriptions “intervention in the elections”, “never give up” and a link to his website.

In the three hours since its publication, Trump’s post has gained 44.7 million views, more than 165,000 reposts, and more than 592,000 likes. The last previous post of the ex-president on Twitter was published on January 8, 2021.

The owner of the social network, American entrepreneur Elon Musk, reacted to the Trump post with the words “Next Level”.

In turn, the son of ex-president Donald Trump Jr. began selling merchandise – T-shirts, mugs and posters depicting a prison photograph of his father. In his X account, he declaredthat all profits from the sale will go “to a legal defense fund to fight the tyranny and madness that we see before us.” Trump Jr. promised that “unlike many” he would not try to cash in, but would do everything in his power to help.

The current American leader Joe Biden wrote on the X social network during the arrest of Trump about what a “great day” it is to donate to his campaign.

By the way, it occurred to me that today is a great day to donate to my campaign. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

A Georgia court will begin an election interference trial involving charges against Donald Trump on October 23 this year.