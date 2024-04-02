Donald Trump is experiencing a roller coaster ride with his new listed company: The share price of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which he controls, fell by more than 20 percent on Monday after it reported low sales and high losses for the past year. On Tuesday, the share price was slightly higher after the start of trading.

Trump Media is the parent company of Truth Social, the online platform that the former American president founded in 2021 as a kind of answer to Twitter (now: X). Trump Media shares went public last week. At first there were huge price jumps. The market capitalization at times approached the $10 billion mark. After the recent price losses, it is now around $6.5 billion. This is also a very generous valuation considering Truth Social's low sales to date and manageable user numbers.